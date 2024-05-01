Anushka Sharma is celebrating her birthday today (May 1). As she turns a year older, several actors have wished the Bollywood diva on her special day. Apart from the prominent B-town personalities, Mouni Roy has also posted a warm birthday wish for the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress. Let us have a quick look at it.

Mouni Roy maintains friendship with several A-list actors and is known for her works in television and films, at the same time.

Mouni Roy's wish for Anushka Sharma

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mouni Roy extended a warm birthday wish to Anushka Sharma. The Naagin fame wrote, “Happy happiest birthday, you beautiful woman, inside out. May you always be blessed with the best. Lots of love, always an admirer.x @anushkasharma.”

The wish surely proves how the two are pretty close and sets an example of a beautiful women friendship!

Check out Mouni Roy's wish here:

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and adored actresses in the Bollywood fraternity. She is known for films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Sultan, among others. On May 1, the beautiful diva is celebrating her 36th birthday.

On the professional front, Anushka is currently working on her upcoming film, Chakda ‘Xpress. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the biographical sports drama revolves around the life journey of Indian cricketer and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

About Mouni Roy’s work in the industry

Thanks to her impressive acting chops, Mouni Roy has established herself as a successful actress, not just in the television but film fraternity, too. Speaking of her TV career, she is popular for various shows, including Naagin and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Most recently, she appeared in the dating reality show Temptation Island alongside Karan Kundrra.

Further, she forayed into Bollywood and went on to do films. She landed her acting debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Her role as Junoon in Brahmastra added another feather to the cap.

