Mouni Roy poses with her hubby Suraj Nambiar as they enjoy a vacation in Doha; See PICS

Mouni Roy is currently on a high in both her personal and professional lives. The Naagin actress tied the knot with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in January, this year. When it comes to her work front, Mouni Roy earned excellent reviews for her performance in her latest Bollywood outing, Brahmastra . Interestingly, Mouni Roy is now garnering the attention of her latest pictures with hubby Suraj Nambiar, which she shared on her official Instagram handle.

The Naagin actress is currently enjoying a vacation with her hubby Suraj Nambiar, in Doha. Mouni Roy treated her fans and followers with some lovely pictures with Suraj, from the vacation, on her official Instagram handle. "My world," wrote the actress as she shared some adorable pictures of her PDA moments with her hubby. The actress looks gorgeous in a lavender mini dress in the pictures. Suraj Nambiar, on the other hand, looks dashing in a white shirt and navy blue shorts.

Mouni and Suraj's love story

The lovely couple, who were introduced to each other by their common friends, a few years back, reportedly started dating in 2019. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in Goa on January 27, this year, according to the Malayali rituals. According to the Bengali rituals, they had a second wedding ceremony a couple of days later.

Mouni's work front

The popular actress played the main antagonist Junoon in the fantasy thriller Brahmastra, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Mouni Roy is expected to reprise her character in the upcoming sequel of the Ayan Mukerji directorial, which has been titled Brahamstra 2. The much-awaited project is expected to go on floors by the end of 2023.