Mouni Roy posts about being Dulquer Salmaan's 'fangirl'; later deletes Instagram story

Mouni Roy has been winning hearts with her performances in almost every project that she takes up. She has successfully ventured into Bollywood and has given phenomenal performances in the renowned movie Brahmastra. The actress took to her social media to share her admiration for actor Dulquer Salmaan. However, she later deleted it.

Mouni Roy posed with Dulquer Salmaan and appreciated his work

Mouni Roy is quite active on social media and often posts pictures and videos with close friends. The actress recently took to her social media and shared a snap with popular South and Bollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan. She also mentioned that she is his fan. However, Mouni later deleted the story.

Sharing the picture she wrote, "Love love love his work!!!! @dqsalmaan Love, light, and all the brights x #fangirl.

Have a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram story which was deleted later

While Mouni has always been open about sharing her reviews about movies or actors. We wonder why she deleted the admiration post for the actor.

Mouni Roy's work front

Mouni Roy gained fame with her stint in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as KT (Krishna Tulsi). However, she got a career make-over with Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin franchise. The actress was a part of the first two seasons and her portrayal as Naagin got her immense recognition and appreciation from critics and fans.

The actress forayed into Bollywood with Brahmastra, wherein her character Junoon was appreciated by many. Before her big break with Brahmastra, the actress bagged a song in the popular movie KGF. Her moves in the song 'Gali Gali' along with actor Yash had become the talk of the town.

In the span of her career in the entertainment industry, Mouni Roy has made many friends. Her BFF from the B-town is actress fitness freak Disha Patani. She is all set to be a part of the reality show Temptation Island.

About Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan has predominantly worked in the Malayalam film industry along with Tamil, Telugu and Hind movies. His performances in Karwaan, Sita Ramam, Solo, and King of Kotha among others are quite well-received.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy makes a case for mini-dresses in sequin-laden bodycon dress; The PERFECT choice for parties