Mouni Roy, known to be one of the beloved actresses of the entertainment industry, never fails to impress us with her performance. The star rose to fame after playing the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's hit fantasy fictional show, Naagin.

Recently, Mouni Roy appeared on Mashable India and spoke about her personal life, her life before becoming an actress, her family, her professional achievements, future endeavors, and so on. In this discussion, the actress revealed how severe her health condition was before she signed her breakthrough show, Naagin.

Mouni Roy recalls facing health issues:

Recalling her time before she joined Naagin, Mouni Roy revealed, "Before Naagin began, I was in a phase where I thought my life was over. It's not that grim, grave, or sad. I was just severely unwell. I finished Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and I had L4-L5 complete slipped degeneration and scoliosis on my spine, couldn't stand straight."

Speaking about the bad phase, the actress continued, "I had put on, I don't know how many kgs. It wasn't in a good way because I was on some 30 pills a day and injections sometimes. I had taken epidural in my spine. It was a very very bad time. I was bedridden for about 3 months and this is when I got a call for Naagin."

Mouni revealed being skeptical about signing Naagin as she already did a mythological show, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. Speaking about it, she said, "I had already done Mahadev by then so I was like maybe I shouldn't be doing another fantasy fiction."

Mouni Roy reveals how she bagged Naagin:

The Brahmastra actress added, "I still remember Varun had called me from Balaji. He said, 'You come and meet, you meet the team, you meet ma'am and see.' When I met Ma'am, the way she gave narration, it's unbelievable. She was very passionate about this project."

Mouni Roy added, "I had already gotten my brief so I went to meet. I had requested like 'Can I meet Ektaa ma'am to kind of decide whether I should do it or not.' In 10 minutes I was like, I really want to do it."

Expressing her gratitude for Ektaa Kapoor, Mouni said, "It was supposed to be a limited series. It was supposed to be a three-month thing but it went on for 10 months in the first season. 11 months in the second season and then they did seven seasons so far. Such a blessed show I feel because this show has given everybody so much and I will forever be grateful to Ektaa Ma'am for Naagin."

Starring opposite Arjun Bijlani, Naagin was a superhit fantasy fictional show. The first season of Naagin, featuring Mouni and Arjun in the lead, aired from 2015 to 2016. The 6th season of Naagin, starring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role, wrapped up in July 2023.

