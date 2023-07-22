Mouni Roy returns home after 9 days in hospital, Shares health updates with fans

Popular Bollywood and television actress, Mouni Roy maintains an active social media presence. The Naagin fame actress enjoys an immense fan following and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts on social media. Recently, she delighted her fans with a heartfelt update on her health. Taking to social media, the talented star shared a series of photos today, revealing that she has finally returned home after a 9-day hospital stay. Although the reason for her hospitalization remains undisclosed, her well-wishers and admirers expressed relief and support as they welcomed her back.

Mouni Roy was in hospital for 9 days

Uploading a series of photos, Mouni shared her health update with fans and also expressed her gratitude to friends and her husband, Suraj Nambiar. The first photo shows the couple inside the car which is probably on their way back from the hospital. The second photo shows Mouni's needle-injected hand. The channels can be seen bandaged on top of her palm. The other photos show how she spent her days in the hospital, reading and playing Ludo. The caption accompanying the photos read, "9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything. A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys x P.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful ॐ नमः शिवाय"

Take a look at Mouni's post here:

Disha Parmar, Shraddha Arya, and others react

Reacting to the post, Mouni's industry colleagues, Disha Parmar, Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani, and others showered their love and recovery wishes. Mouni's best friend Disha Patani commented, "Awww get well soonest my monz. i love you!! Also i have the same jumper hehee." Other fans also expressed their concerns and wished her a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes on her recent experience at a fashion event: They didn't know I'm a star