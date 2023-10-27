Mouni Roy reveals what happened when she rehearsed for first time with Shah Rukh Khan for Brahmastra

Popular actress Mouni Roy gained applause for her exceptional performance in Ayan Mukerji's directional Brahmastra. The talented star essayed the role of an antagonist who was known as Junoon in the blockbuster film and her acting chops were praised by the audience as well as critics. In Brahmastra, Mouni even shared screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. In fact, the movie begins with their amazing face-off.

Mouni Roy opens up about shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Brahmastra

Mouni Roy recently appeared on Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist episode where the actress spoke about her experience of shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Brahmastra. When asked about her experience, Mouni shared, "I have done Television for 9 years. I'm very good with my lines. I memorise quickly. I don't know when was the last time I fumbled so much."

Sharing what happened, Mouni Roy said, "Someone asked me, 'Are you done with your lines' and I said yes, I'm done with my lines. I'm on set and first rehearsal, I mean it is such an out-of-body experience when you are standing next to Shah Rukh Sir. I mean I just looked at him and I forgot what I had to say."

Speaking about her character, Junoon, Mouni continued, "It's powerful. It's not a girl next door or someone who has style or tantrums. You have to hold this rage and go for it." Revealing who came for her rescue, she added, "I was like okay, I need to calm down. So then Ayan (Ayan Mukerji) came and said 'Don't get nervous, it's okay'. So it takes like a few hours to get used to it."

Speaking about Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, the film starred Alia Bhatt (who played Isha) and Ranbir Kapoor (who played Shiva) in lead roles. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and others in pivotal roles.

Work-wise, Mouni Roy rose to fame after essaying the role of Sati in the hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She then did several other shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Naagin 1, and more. Mouni even judged a reality show that is Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 5.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy on taking up Temptation Island; 'My friends call me for relationship advice'