Mouni Roy shares a glimpse of her breezy hair day, looks gorgeous in a beige co-ord; Disha Patani REACTS

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. From beginning her career as a telly star to featuring in the biggest Bollywood film, the actress has always climbed the ladder of success and has given an example that nothing is impossible. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly.

Mouni Roy's new post:

A few hours ago, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her fans and followers. In these snaps, the Brahmastra actress is seen relaxing on a yacht and enjoying the weather. Here, Mouni is seen wearing beige color co-od set and has donned pink flip-flops. She also sported stylish black sunnies to beat the heat. We can also see that Mouni is having a breezy hair day and it seems like she is loving it. Sharing these snaps, the actress captioned, "Inebriated by the air."

As soon as these snaps, Mouni's best friend Disha Patani was quick enough to compliment the actress. In the comment section of Mouni's post, Disha wrote, "Beautiful (heart emoticons)"

Take a look at her PICS here-

Mouni Roy's personal life:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet.

Mouni Roy's professional life:

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television industry. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. The actress was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra where she played an antagonist and essayed the role of Junoon.

