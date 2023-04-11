Mouni Roy shares love-dipped PICS with Suraj Nambiar; Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and more shower love

Popular celebrity couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are tagged as the most coolest and adorable pair in the showbiz world. From the time the two got hitched, they are treating their fans with adorable pictures and videos. The couple is often seen traveling to exotic locations and spending quality time with each other. They never fail to express their love publicly and always paint the town in red with their PDA. Speaking about Mouni's social interaction, the actress regularly posts pictures and videos on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated about everything.

Mouni Roy's new post:

Today, Mouni took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures with her dearest hubby Suraj Nambiar. Sharing these love-dipped snaps with her fans and followers, Mouni wrote, "The best things in life are better with you .. @nambiar13" in the caption. As soon as these pictures were shared on the photo-sharing application, fans dropped amazing comments on her post. Several celebs also showered love on Mouni and Suraj. Disha Patani wrote, "So beautiful both of you," Tiger Shroff, Neha Swami, and Sayantani Ghosh dropped 'heart emoticons.'

Take a look at their PICS here-

Speaking about their love life, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Their lavish wedding was attended by many celebrities, and it was definitely a star-studded celebration.

Mouni Roy's professional life:

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television industry. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. The actress was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra where she played an antagonist and essayed the role of Junoon.

