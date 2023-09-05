Mouni Roy stuns in cotton saree and crop top, showcases perfect blend of tradition and modernity

Mouni Roy needs no introduction. The actress who created waves in the television as well as Bollywood industry enjoys immense popularity. Besides her acting mettle, she has proved that she is a diva and fashion police keep a close eye on her looks. The actress is the epitome of grace and style, and recently turned heads with her mesmerizing fashion statement that redefined the elegance of classic Indian attire. In a world where fashion is constantly evolving, Mouni's look was a breath of fresh air, showcasing her innate sense of style. If you are someone who breathes fearless fashion, then let's dive into Mouni's look to check out how you can turn heads at the next outing.

Mouni Roy blends tradition with modernity in a saree

The Naagin actress exuded confidence and beauty as she draped herself in an indigo cotton saree that not only celebrated her curves but also celebrated the timeless appeal of this traditional attire. The saree was a block-printed masterpiece in shades of indigo, creating a mesmerizing visual impact. If you are big on summer fashion and love wearing ethnic, then you need this piece in your wardrobe right now. What truly set Mouni's look apart was her daring choice to ditch the conventional blouse. Instead, she opted for a chic and contemporary white cropped top, adding a modern twist to the classic ensemble. This unconventional pairing showcased her fearless approach to fashion and proved that traditional wear can be both comfortable and stylish.

Check out Mouni Roy's look here

Mouni Roy's choice of jewelry was nothing short of spectacular. She adorned herself with an array of silver accessories that added a touch of elegance to her overall look. From a heavy silver anklet that graced her ankle to a bunch of silver handcuffs and bracelets adorning her wrists, Mouni sparkled like a true diva. Her silver jewelry not only complemented her saree but also highlighted her radiant beauty.

To complete her look, Mouni opted for an effortlessly chic hairstyle by keeping her hair open. Her lustrous locks cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of softness to her overall appearance. Her eyes were adorned with heavily kohl-rimmed, creating a mesmerizing gaze that captivated everyone who looked her way.

While you can find this saree at local handloom stores, we did our research and found it easily available on different platforms online. Nykaa Fashion sells a similar saree, Dabu print Kota doria saree with mulmul cotton - indigo & blue priced at Rs. 2,112.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Nyrraa Banerji's Rs 10000 indo-western outfit is fashion investment you won’t regret