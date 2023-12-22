Mouni Roy to Nia Sharma: Celeb-inspired swimsuits that are must-have in your wardrobe

The glitz world is all about redefining fashion and setting up new trends. Speaking of the television actresses, it's common to catch them exuding chic or comfy vibes. What has become a new style statement nowadays is the concept of oversized clothes so as not to compromise with comfort.

But the way swimsuits have ruled the beach fashion cannot be denied. Fans were delighted to see their favorite actresses donning beachwear and making their hearts skip a beat. Be it, Mouni Roy or Kishwer Merchant, you might have always considered them as an inspiration for your swimsuit collections. Well, if you want to explore more and are looking for an easy way to figure it out, we are here.

We have come up with a list of swimsuits of these actresses that you should try out at least one.

Mouni Roy

It would not be wrong to call her the ‘diva’ when it comes to her swimsuit collection. Mouni Roy is one of those actresses who carries every style effortlessly. In the below-mentioned post, the Naagin fame is wearing a red floral-printed dress.

The halter neck design at the back and a deep V-neck cut at the front elevate her young style perfectly. Keeping her style simple, Mouni Roy wore a high-waisted wrap-styled bottom. Well, if you want to go stylish and comfy at the same time, Mouni Roy’s red swimsuit is one of the perfect choices you can opt for. To own the entire look, keep your makeup minimal and let the outfit take the central stage.

Sumona Chakravarti

When drawing inspiration from Sumona’s swimsuit choices, one should remember that confidence is of utmost importance. It is that crucial accessory that makes Sumona Chakravarti’s swimsuits over the top. It seems like experimenting with bright colors is her thing. Her style revolves around comfort and sophistication but with a touch of pure seduction.

The solid pink colored swimsuit not only makes you look younger but adds a touch of radiance to the overall look. She brings an aura of effortless chic to her beachwear ensemble. So, when not in the mood to experiment with fiery swimsuits and coverups, Sumona Chakravarti’s swimsuits can get you covered.

Nia Sharma

When talking about beach fashion and swimsuits, wouldn't it be unfair to mention Nia Sharma? The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame is probably the hottest actress who slays every time she wears a swimsuit. In fact, Nia can be credited for owning the trend of cut-out swimsuits. The black cut out swimwear worn by Nia Sharma in the below post is all you can go for.

She looks super-confident, exuding chic and savage vibes. Opting for minimalist yet alluring styles, Nia’s beach outfits embody sun-kissed sensuality. When in confusion, you can go for a black one-piece swimsuit, which will elevate your fashion statement.

Kishwer Merchant

You might have seen actresses wearing high-cut bikini bottoms and classic bikini triangle tops. But Kishwer Merchant manages to raise the temperature in an animal-inspired printed swimsuit. It will enhance your curves and accentuate your swimsuit-ready physique. To add a stylish factor, the actress wore a black belt around her waist, perfectly adding a contrast to the overall outfit.

Kishwer Merchant is an inspiration who proves that elegance is not merely through outfits but it comes when you embrace individuality. Well, accessorizing her swimsuit, the actress wore a wide-brimmed hat, adding sophistication. So, when assembling your wardrobe collection, don't forget to add an animal-inspired printed swimsuit.

Jennifer Winget

The actress has impressed audiences with her acting chops and enjoys stupendous success in the industry. Besides her work, Jennifer Winget never fails to mesmerize in swimsuits, leaving the internet ablaze. So, you can definitely have a couple of such ensembles inspired by her style. Jennifer looks sensuous in her black ensemble having the perfect combination of sheer and block style.

She apparently delivers the fact that one should choose beach outfits that make you feel comfortable and reflect your personality. Completing her look with oversized goggles adds the cherry on top. Jennifer Winget’s swimsuit styles effortlessly blend sophistication with a dash of youthfulness.

Krystle D’Souza

Who says only light and bright colors bring contrast when worn together? Krystle D’Souza did not shy away from mixing and matching patterns or opting for unconventional color combinations. The actress’ fresh and playful style showcases her carefree and fun attitude.

Her bold avatar gets an attractive touch thanks to the cut-out style. So, you can match different colors and patterns; after all you also deserve to look the hottest in your swimsuit ensemble.

Therefore, you can definitely draw inspiration from these actresses and own a unique swimsuit wardrobe collection. For a more stylish twist, consider having some funky and quirky accessories to elevate your style. Hope you might have found this list helpful.

