Mouni Roy to Nia Sharma; check out PICS of celebrities who went out in red embracing the Christmas spirit

Christmas, a season of joy, lights, and love, brings with it the age-old tradition of donning festive red outfits. The color red, symbolic of warmth and celebration, is a favorite choice for many, especially celebrities who grace the occasion with their impeccable style.

Today, we focus on the festive fashion choices of some leading ladies in the entertainment industry- Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, and Charu Asopa. Each of these divas uniquely embraced the Christmas spirit, creating a fashion spectacle that lit up the holiday season.

Nia Sharma's Christmas outfit

Nia Sharma, known for her bold and glamorous style, made a statement in a short red dress that oozed boldness at Ravi Dubey's birthday party. The backless ensemble, tied delicately around the neck with ribbons, showcased Nia's impeccable fashion sense. The bottom part of the dress featured ruffled frills similar to a Ballerina's attire.

Looking stunning and bright, the actress paired the dress with elegant gold heels and adorned her fingers with dainty gold rings. Her neatly tied bun accentuated the sophistication of her overall appearance. Capturing the Christmas magic, Nia shared a video of her in the outfit yesterday, cleverly repurposing it as Christmas content for her followers.

Check out her look here:

Mouni Roy's Christmas outfit

Mouni Roy, the ever-stylish actress, chose a fitted red mini dress that accentuated her perfect figure. The sleeveless dress, with a stylish collar and a length that dared to be short, exuded confidence and glamour. Matching red heels and a maroon sling bag completed Mouni's chic ensemble as she enjoyed a night out with her husband. Opting for an effortlessly open hairstyle, Mouni looked nothing short of a dream.

Check out Mouni Roy's outfit here:

Charu Asopa's Christmas outfit

Charu Asopa shared adorable pictures of her and her daughter, Ziana, twinning in red. Charu's short flared dress featured puffed-up full sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Meanwhile, Ziana looked equally enchanting in her red frock, creating a heartwarming mother-daughter fashion moment.

It is not the first time Charu has worn color-coordinated outfits with her daughter. She is often seen posing in matching outfits with her daughter.

Check out Charu Asopa's outfit here:

Ankita Lokhande's Christmas outfit

Ankita Lokhande, currently captivating audiences inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, graced social media with her merry and bright Christmas look. The actress dazzled in a red mini dress with criss-cross straps adorning her neckline. Matching red lips and stilettos added the finishing touches to Ankita's festive ensemble, showcasing her radiant charm and festive cheer.

Check out Ankita Lokhande's outfit here:

