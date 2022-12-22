Mouni Roy to Shraddha Arya; 12 TV beauties who made hearts skip a beat in hot bikinis in 2022

2022 was definitely a year full of fun, travel, vacations and so much more for all of us after being at home due to Covid for almost two years. Well, our favourite celebs definitely had a good time this year as they kept us updated with their amazing pictures from exotic locations. From Mouni Roy to Shraddha Arya, let’s look at these television beauties who set the internet on fire with their bikini outfits. Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy took the internet over when she shared pictures from her Maldives vacation in September. Dressed in a gorgeous pink bikini, the actress looked stunning as usual. She complemented her look with a pink scarf and black shades. In the picture, Mouni flaunted her perfect body and toned legs and fans left no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Here’s the post:

Aamna Sharif Television diva Aamna Sharif looked the hottest when she dropped pictures from her Maldives vacation. Wearing a lavender bikini with mesh net details, the actress gave pure mermaid vibes as she strikes alluring poses for the picture. Her ‘no makeup’ makeup look went really well with her attire and we were just in awe of her beauty. Here’s the post:

Sanjeeda Shaikh Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is often seen sharing her vacation pictures on social media and making her fans go crazy. From her Goa trip with her little daughter, the actress shared many glimpses with her fans. In one of the pictures, she can be seen in a blue floral bikini and she looked stunning while playing with her little one. Here’s the post:

Nia Sharma Actress Nia Sharma often sets the internet on fire with her bold and sizzling pictures. The actress is quite a diva on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress arranged a boat ride in Goa to celebrate her mom's birthday. In the pictures from the same, Nia can be seen flaunting her black halter neck bralette which she paired with a black skirt. She was looking radiant as she flaunted her perfect figure. Here’s the post:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Newlywed Devoleena Bhattacharjee is quite a star on social media as she keeps sharing glimpses from her personal and professional life. The actress set the internet on fire when she shared sizzling pictures from her photoshoot. In the pictures, she was seen wearing an orange and white striped bikini while coming out of a swimming pool. Fans left no stone unturned to drop their reactions in the comment section. Here’s the post:

Karishma Tanna Actress Karishma Tanna enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps posting about her whereabouts. On her trip to Turkey, the actress kept her fans updated with glimpses from the exotic location. In one of the pictures, she looked stunning as she was enjoying at the poolside soaking sun. She accessorized her olive bikini with black shades and a high bun. Here’s the post:

Urvashi Dholakia Actress Urvashi Dholakia received a lot of appreciation for her bold post where she talked about embracing womanhood. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared stylish pictures in her blue bikini and kept her hair short and side-parted. She also added a pair of white oversized sunglasses to add more edginess to her look. However, she completely owned her visible stretch marks while spreading the message of body positivity. Here’s the post:

Shraddha Arya Television actress Shraddha Arya keeps on sharing glimpses from her personal life as well as her professional life. In August, the actress celebrated her 35th birthday and glimpses from the same were shared on her official Instagram handle. In one of the videos, Shraddha looked sizzling in a black and white monokini as she enjoyed herself in the pool with her hubby. Her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Here’s the post:

Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss 15 winner Rubina Dilaik took the internet over storm when she shared pictures from her Goa vacation. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a series of pictures where she was seen enjoying her pool time. In the photos, she looked stunning in a bright green bikini with no makeup look. Here’s the post:

Sunny Leone Sunny Leone is often known for her bold avatars and the actress enjoys a massive social media following. She keeps her fans updated with her amazing videos and pictures from vacations. Well, it looks like Maldives is every actor’s go-to place for vacation. Sunny also shared her sizzling pictures from the exotic location. Wearing a floral hot pink bikini, she flaunted her perfect and toned body. Here’s the post:

Erica Fernandes Erica Fernandes is one of the top actresses in the town owing to her good looks and unique persona. She is quite active on social media and often shares her whereabouts. Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her Dubai trip. In a series of pictures shared by her, the actress looked breath-taking in a blue and black printed bikini. Here’s the post: