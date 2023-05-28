Mouni Roy’s Cannes Debut to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s death; Top TV news of the week

The television industry witnessed one of the biggest losses as three notable actors, Aditya Singh Rajput, Nitesh Pandey, and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away last week in three separate incidents. Besides this, the week ended on a good note as there are lots of positive news for the readers. From Mouni Roy making her stunning debut at Cannes to Salman Khan confirming to host Bigg Boss OTT, read on to find out all the exciting things that happened this week.

Top TV news of the week

Mouni Roy made her Cannes debut

A lot of Indian celebrities made their debut at Cannes this year. Among them, Naagin actress Mouni Roy walked the red carpet at the prestigious event representing an eyewear brand. She shared all her looks from the event on social media from a lilac ensemble to a black sharara, each of her looks is stunning.

Recent development on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi case

Almost every former actor of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is coming forward with their claims against Asit Modi. Recently, former actress Priya Ahuja shared that she heard a lot of sexist remarks from the producer. She was often told that she doesn't need to earn as her husband is earning. She is known for her role as Rita Reporter and she also shared that she didn't receive her increment for five years. In another interview, actress Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri shared that actress Munmum Dutt had regular fights on the sets with Asit Modi. In other news, Jennifer Mistry shared last week that she gave her statement to the police regarding the sexual harassment case against Asit Modi.

Salman Khan confirms hosting BB OTT

The first promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is out and it is through this clip that Salman Khan has confirmed that he is set to be back on digital platforms with the much-awaited second installment of the show. "Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT. Toh Dekhta Jaye India," says the superstar in the promo. The fans of both Salman Khan and Bigg Boss show are super excited to welcome the star host to the digital edition of the show, which created quite a stir with its unique yet controversial, first edition.

Rohit Roy to take an exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Last week, Rohit Roy encountered an unfortunate injury while performing a stunt on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Thus, there is speculation that Roy might opt to head back home to Mumbai until he fully recovers. However, an official confirmation of this from the actor or the showmakers is still awaited.

Update on The Kapil Sharma Show

In this season of The Kapil Sharma Show, the 'Calm Down' singer Rema became the first International guest to grace the show. Kapil Sharma shared a BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where we see Kapil and his team, Rema, and the live audience dancing to the beats of Rema's hit number 'Calm Down.' Sharing this video with his fans and followers, Kapil wrote, "Can’t calm down bcoz #rema is here @heisrema #calmdown #thekapilsharmashow." There's another video that shows Kapil Sharma teaching Rema Shah Rukh Khan's iconic step. Also, it has been reported The Kapil Sharma Show's last episode will air in July.

Aditya Singh Rajput, Nitesh Pandey, and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's death

Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on May 22. He was a part of the industry for several years now and appeared in numerous projects. He featured in numerous projects such as 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara' and the cause of his death is not known yet. The next day, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away after her car slipped into the valley while she was traveling in Himachal Pradesh. The actress was on vacation with her fiance.

Siddharth Nigam’s new home

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam recently purchased a lavish property in Mumbai. Currently, he is busy doing the interiors of the house. Sharing his excitement, the actor mentioned, "I bought a house a few years back too, but this new house is a dream house for all of us. It is huge and I am so happy to have reached this far."

