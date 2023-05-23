Mouni Roy’s Diet Decoded: Here’s what the Naagin actor eats to maintain her stunning figure

Mouni Roy has broken the hearts of a million fans repeatedly with her stunning looks. The diva is not just a talented actress but a fashionista who always carries her A-game everywhere. Mouni's recent looks at Cannes became the talk of the town. While she has come a long way, from a television actress to a Bollywood star, one thing that remained constant is Mouni's gorgeous looks and perfect figure. This allows her to rock a saree with poise and grace and also flaunt curves in a bikini with oomphness. Fans often wonder what's on her plate that allows her to maintain her figure.

Mouni Roy's diet plan decoded

Although Mouni is a foodie, she follows a healthy and simple diet that keeps her in shape. The actress is a vegetarian and she eats frequently to keep her metabolism boosted. Besides diet, the actress maintains an active lifestyle. Workouts, yoga, and dance are part of her daily routine. If you are curious to know what she eats in a day, read on to get every detail about her diet plan.

Mouni's morning ritual

The right start to the day is important and Mouni starts her day with hot water. As soon as she wakes up, the Naagin actress takes hot water with turmeric. Within half an hour, she takes hot water with cinnamon powder. Experts suggest having hot water in the morning as it helps the body to keep burning fat throughout the day.

Breakfast

Mouni eats a light breakfast. Almost every day, she has poha, and a small bowl of sprouts. She also takes a bowl of fruits with this. The actress shared in an interview with Pinkvilla that she eats the same breakfast almost every day. Sometimes, when she is shooting, then she either orders food or eats whatever is available on the sets. On most days, she also takes a cup of coffee with hazelnut syrup.

Mouni's afternoon meal

Lunch for Mouni is simple homemade rice, dal, and sabzi. Since she is a vegetarian, Mouni eats a lot of vegetables and tries to include them in her meals. Post lunch, she eats fruit. And if she is hungry, she eats a fistful of dry fruits, like ajneer, almonds, raisins, and others. She makes sure to soak the almonds before eating. Mouni is a true Bengali, and the actress revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that she often treats her tastebuds to Nalen gur sandesh after lunch.

Evening snacks and dinner

Again, for dinner, Mouni eats light homemade food. But if she gets hungry before dinner time, then she eats a mix of fried onions with cucumber and tomato.

Mouni's cheat meal

Mouni loves Italian, Chinese, and Bengali cuisines. She is a sucker for pasta and the mere thought of pesto or aglio olio can make her mouth water. On cheat days, the actress turns to french fries with peri peri dressing.

