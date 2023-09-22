Mouni Roy’s early birthday bash was about cakes, balloons, and BFFs Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, these two need no introduction. Besides their acting talent, they have also created waves with their sartorial adventures. Two beauties known for their remarkable friendship, celebrated Mouni's upcoming birthday in style on the night of 21st September. The duo, along with their friend Sonam Bajwa, gathered for an early birthday bash that left fans gushing over their camaraderie.

Mouni Roy's advance birthday bash

Mouni Roy, whose birthday falls on 28th September, shares a bond with Disha Patani that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. The two have often been spotted together, setting friendship goals for their fans. Their shared love for fashion, fitness, and fun has made them inseparable besties in the tinsel town. They are also spotted twinning at some events. To kick off the birthday festivities early, Disha Patani went all out to surprise Mouni. She decorated the space with vibrant balloons. Mouni shared her gratitude on social media, posting a picture of the cheerful balloon setup and thanking Disha for her heartfelt gesture. But the surprises didn't stop there. The trio indulged in not one but two delightful birthday cakes. Mouni, looking radiant, was seen cutting both cakes as her friends cheered her on. Mouni Roy, ever the social media maven, took to her Instagram stories to share a series of photos from the memorable night. The snapshots showcased the trio's infectious smiles, the extravagant cakes, and the heartwarming moments they shared together.

Check out some of the pictures from the night here:

Sonam Bajwa, another dear friend of Mouni, expressed her love and early birthday wishes with a heartfelt message. Alongside a picture of Mouni cutting one of the cakes, Sonam wrote, "Happy Birthday in advance." Mouni also uploaded an adorable boomerang photo of Disha and Sonam, and wrote, "My beautiful girls." They also danced to Punjabi tracks. The early birthday celebration was a night filled with laughter, love, and cherished memories. Well, it was a perfect girls' night. With Mouni's actual birthday just around the corner, fans can't help but look forward to more glimpses of her special day with her close-knit girl gang.

