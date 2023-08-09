Mouni Roy's mushy birthday wish for husband Suraj Nambiar proves she's head over heels in love with him

Mouni Roy left no stone unturned to make her husband Suraj Nambiar feel special on his birthday. A well-known name in the Indian household, the actress keeps her fans posted about her daily and personal life through her social media channel. She also posts pictures and videos with her loving husband Suraj Nambiar. Today, on August 9, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram and posted a heartwarming video montage wishing her husband Suraj Nambiar, on his birthday.

Mouni Roy showers love on husband Suraj Nambiar on his birthday

Mouni Roy wished her husband Suraj Nambiar on his birthday and surprised the businessman with a cute, romantic note. The actress wrote, “Que music “baby you are my favorite thing, I just wanna waste my time with you, baby you’re my favorite thing, I just wanna waste my life with you…” My today & err’yday is all about you, my accomplice in all of life’s shenanigans, laughter & conversation companion, sharer of endless cups of coffee, embarking on life’s adventures, my perfect pilot.”

The Brahmastra actress added, “Every moment spent with you is a page of the best travelogue filled with love & endless memories. I love to celebrate all of your awesomeness and pray to god for your happiness always. Thank you for all the love you give our family & friends, we are ready for many more unforgettable adventures together. How do I say I love you in infinity!!???

My whole heart for my whole life.. Happy birthday baby @nambiar13 P.s If our life was a movie I know you would want the genre to be a comedy, but I trust you to always add some thrill and drama in it and I promise to dance with you forever To be continued….”

In the video Mouni shared, she gave a little tour into the couple's romantic journey, which was packed with cherished memories and steadfast togetherness.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambair’s love story

Mouni Roy tied an unbreakable knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. The couple met at a party in Dubai, after which they exchanged their details and kept seeing each other regularly. They were in a relationship for three years before getting married.

Work-wise, Mouni Roy started her acting career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also played the role of Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. The actress is winning hearts for her performance in Bollywood movies too, including her portrayal of Junoon in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

