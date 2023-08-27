Mouni Roy's photo dump of her time spent with close friends Disha Patani, Aashka Goradia is all things cute

Popular actor Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. From beginning her journey as a Television actress to starring in a blockbuster like Brahmastra, the talented star has always proved her versatility and continues to do so. Mouni has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans and followers.

Mouni Roy's PICS with Disha Patani and Aashka Goradia:

A few hours ago, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her fans and followers. Mouni shared a photodump offering a sneak peek to her fans regarding her recent whereabouts. In these snaps, we also see a few BTS snaps of Mouni from a set. Along with this, we also see the Brahmastra actress spending time with her close friends Disha Patani and Aashka Goradia. We can see BFFs Disha and Mouni jamming in the car and having a fun time. On the other hand, Mouni is also seen posing with mom-to-be Aashka. Sharing these photos, Mouni captioned, "Lately x."

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here-

As soon as these snaps were up on the internet, they went viral within the blink of an eye. Mouni's BFF Disha Patani also commented on her post and wrote, "Beauty."

For the unversed, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were dating since 2019 until they tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were all over the internet.

Details about Mouni's career:

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television industry. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. The actress was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra where she played an antagonist and essayed the role of Junoon.

