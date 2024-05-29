Archana Puran Singh is one of the seasoned artists who has been active in the industry for more than two decades. The actress is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show and brings more laughter to the show. She maintains an active social media presence and keeps giving candid peek into her personal and professional life. In her recent IG story, Archana drops her review of Mr and Mrs Mahi, headlined by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress expresses how impressed she is with the passionate work of the team. Let us check out her reaction to watching the Sharan Sharma directorial.

Archana Puran Singh feels elated on watching Mr and Mrs Mahi

Taking to her Instagram story, Archana Puran Singh shares her thoughts about Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr and Mrs Mahi. An elated and overwhelmed Archana writes, "WOW. JUST WOW @RAJKUMMAR_RAO TAKE A BOW. WHAT A FILM. WHAT A PERFORMANCE (red heart emoji)."

Have a look at Archana's reaction here:

For the unversed, Mr and Mrs Mahi is all set to hit the theatres on May 31st. Before the release, the makers organized a special screening, and the event witnessed several celebrities marking their presence. From Khushi Kapoor to Pratibha Ranta, Boney Kapoor to Vedang Raina, it turned out to be a star-studded evening.

About Archana Puran Singh's work in the industry

It was in 1987 that Archana made her film debut, and since then has appeared in numerous films. Be it Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Mohabbatein, Bol Bachchan or Kick; she is known to have essayed memorable parts in popular movies.

On the other hand, the seasoned actress has carved a special place in her fans' hearts owing to her work as a television personality. Archana served as the judge in a couple of comedy shows and is currently an integral part of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

