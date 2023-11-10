Mr Faisu REACTS to his viral video with rumored love interest Jannat Zubair; Here’s what he said

Mr. Faisu who often shares interesting stuff on his Youtube channel recently added a video. In a 10-minute-long clip, he is seen giving reactions to the viral content about him which keeps floating on various social media platforms. He has also given witty replies to the ones who roasted him for his TikTok video.

Mr. Faisu reacts to viral video with Jannat Zubair

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu began the video by sharing the backstories of his TikTok videos. He also talked about the struggle that went behind shooting these videos. Faisu said that though the content he created in his early days now appears cringe, he and his group Team 07 did put in a lot of effort to make it.

Here’s a glimpse from Mr. Faisu’s latest vlog:

Moving further, Mr. Faisu showed a snippet of Munawar Faruqui roasting him during his stand-up comedy act. Munawar took a dig at Faisu’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and said that when his fans asked why he is not on the show, the comedian replied, “Colors walon ka mail aaya. Unhone bola ek show par ek hi chapri chahiye.” Responding to Munawar Faruqui’s jibe, Mr Faisu stated, “Tabhi mein iss saal Bigg Boss nahi kar paaya.”

As the video progressed, a viral clip of Faisu dropping Jannat Zubair after his birthday party appeared on screen. Clarifying the speculations around it, the internet personality said that he went outside to pick a friend up and did not see Jannat’s family. When he saw them leaving, he just went to say bye. Fans edited different parts and compiled a video that spread like wildfire.

About Mr. Faisu

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu catapulted to fame with his lip-syncing TikTok videos. He registered a controversy to his name after making a video on the lynching of Tabrez Khan in 2019. Faisu participated in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and ended up as first runner-up on the show. He also competed in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 ().

Personally, Mr. Faisu is speculated to be in a relationship with actress Jannat Zubair. He has previously been linked to TikToker Jumana Khan.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Shaheer Sheikh revealed THIS ‘significant’ role changed ‘his life’