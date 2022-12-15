Mrunal Thakur's Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha praises her work in Sita Ramam

Mrunal Thakur is one of the finest actresses as she proved her worth in the television as well as the film industry. She started her career in television and later became a popular name after getting featured in several films like Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Dhamaka and Jersey. Besides this, the actress is quite active on social media as she keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. Currently, the actress is enjoying a massive stardom after her recent film Sita Ramam became a blockbuster.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sriti Jha shared a story praising Mrunal for her exceptional performance in Sita Ramam. She wrote, ‘A little late to the party but @mrunalthakur you are flawless in Sita Ramam absolutely magical’. For the unversed, Sriti and Mrunal were co-stars in the daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya and therefore the actresses share a great bond. The latter is often seen catching up with her friends from the television industry and fans just love it.

Mrunal talks about shifting from TV to films

Earlier in an interview, Mrunal opened up about her journey from television to the film industry. She said that while giving auditions people used to tell her that she is doing so well on TV and what is the need of doing films. She further revealed that people were like as she has played the daughter-in-law roles so no director will give her a chance.

About Mrunal’s work

On the cinematic front, Mrunal was recently seen in Sita Ramam along with Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. She currently has several films in her kitty including Navjot Gulati's Pooja Meri Jaan along with Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. She is also a part of the upcoming crime thriller film Gumraah along with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam.