MTV Hustle 03 Represent: Uday Pandhi from Dee MC's squad wins, says 'Winning this trophy is like a dream'

India’s groundbreaking rap reality television show MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT concluded with a nail-biting finale where Delhi’s Uday Pandhi emerged as the indisputable winner. The Dee MC Dynamites champion won millions of hearts throughout his extraordinary journey of 10 competitive weeks.

This season of MTV Hustle witnessed Uday's unmatched rap prowess, as the youngest prodigy of the season

claimed the much-coveted title of being the next desi hip-hop sensation. Super-talented Bassick from Jhansi was declared the runner-up, while conscious rapper 100RBH from Amravati won the OG Hustler trophy.

The grand finale of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT was a true-blue battleground, with stellar performances by finalists, Mrunal Shankar, Kayden Sharma, Vijay Dada, Bassick, 100RBH, and Uday Pandhi, the top 6 who proved their mettle through this rollercoaster ride of challenges. Marked by unrivaled performances, shocking eliminations, and touching emotional moments, the unforgettable episode gripped fans nationwide!

Uday Pandhi expresses joy about his win:

Ecstatic about the win, Uday Pandhi said, "MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT has been more than a stage; it's been an unbelievable trajectory of learning, hard work, and experimentation. I was fortunate to be a part of this phenomenon that allowed me to push boundaries, get out of my comfort zone, and grow as an artist. My Squad Boss, Dee MC was my unshakeable support in this process. Winning this trophy is like a dream and I am humbled by this honor!"

Badshah talks about Uday's win:

Talking about Uday's big win, global rap artist and supremo Badshah said, “On MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, we are not just weaving verses but crafting legacies. I am really happy to see Uday win; he totally deserved this title. I am proud of each contestant that has graced this stage, and I wish them all the best in the future. I am extremely pleased to partner with MTV Hustle once again and look forward to a long-standing partnership with IPS like these that do full justice to talent discovery and honing of creative skills within the burgeoning hip-hop scene in India.”

Dee MC on her squad member winning the show:

Thrilled about this win, Dee MC said, “I am super proud of Uday, and I am extremely happy that my squad won! I feel he has been an inspiration all along for all of us! I have always believed in his humility, talent, determination, and passion. Full power to Uday!”

MTV Hustle 03 Represent premiered on October 21, 2023.

