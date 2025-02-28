MTV Roadies XX: Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula finally REACT to their heated fight, address speculations about rivalry; WATCH

Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav's heated argument from MTV Roadies XX has gone viral online. Last week, the makers of the adventure reality show released a promo where both the gang leaders were face to face and got into a heated argument. When Elvish questioned Prince's stardom, the latter taunted Elvish for always making headlines for his legal cases. After this promo was released, the audiences had a mixed reaction to it, and many questioned Prince and Elvish for their argument. Now, both have reacted to their massive fight.

Elvish Yadav uploaded an Instagram story where he and Prince Narula are seen addressing speculations about their argument. The two gang leaders revealed the reason for their fight and even assured their fans that they were no longer enemies. In the clip, Elvish asks Prince, "Kya chal rha hai bhai, kya chal rha hai ye sab? (What is happening brother?) Prince, who was laughing, responded to Elvish, "Tu bata kya chal rha hai (You tell me what is happening)."

Prince Narula continued, "Are meri baat suno. Ye mera chota bhai hai aur humesha rahega. Pata nahi konse fans ke chakkar mei humare beech thodi bhais ho gayi thi voh sari khatam ho gayi hai. Aur yeh mera laadla bhai hai, abb isee ke do rahe aayega toh hum uske do rahe hai (Listen to me, he is my younger brother and will remain my brother. I don't know because of which fans we had a fight, but now all that is over. He is my loving brother. Now, whoever will fight with him will fight with me)."

Watch Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula's video here-

Elvish added, "Saari chize clear hai apni (Now everything is clear). All good." Agreeing to this, Prince Narula said, "All good. I love you." Elvish replied, "I love you too bhai."

For the uninformed, in a heated argument, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav both locked horns during their team challenge in MTV Roadies XX. After these videos went viral, Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz strongly criticised them and their fight. He also called out the makers of the show for making the show controversial.

Along with these two, Neha Dhupia and Rhe Chakraborty are also seen as gang leaders in MTV Roadies XX. Meanwhile, Rannvijay Singh is the host of the show.