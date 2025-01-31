MTV Roadies XX: Gang leader Neha Dhupia faints on set amidst the shoot; says 'It was a minor...'

MTV Roadies XX has begun and a massive number of viewers are hooked the the adventurous reality show. Known for her fierce spirit and dedication, recently, gang leader Neha Dhupia scared fans when she fainted on the sets of the show. As the reality show is shot in different cities, the actress has been juggling a packed schedule, travelling across cities and small towns for the Roadies auditions while being away from her home and kids for over a month.

The incident, which was featured in a promo of MTV Roadies XX, saw Neha Dhupia feeling dizzy and fainting on the sets. However, the ever-determined actress reassured everyone that she is fit, fine, and ready to continue her journey as a leader on MTV Roadies XX.

Speaking about the incident, Neha Dhupia shared, “It was a minor health scare, but I’m back on my feet, motivated, and enthusiastic as ever. Roadies have always been about pushing limits, and this journey inspires me to overcome every hurdle. Nothing is going to stop me."

A source from the production added, "Neha’s dedication is truly remarkable. Despite her hectic schedule and health challenges, she actively fulfilled her duties as a leader and gave her all to the auditions. From bustling cities to remote small towns, she was completely invested in finding the best talent for the show."

MTV Roadies XX promises to be packed with action, drama, and Neha’s signature style of leadership that inspires both contestants and viewers alike.

Advertisement

In the recent episode of MTV Roadies XX, Neha Dhupia schooled MTV Splitsvilla X5 first runner-up duo Rushali Yadav and Harsh Arora. Neha lashed out at Rushali for coming unprepared on the stage of MTV Roadies XX and rejected her citing the reason that she wasn't physically prepared to be a part of the stunt-based adventurous reality show. While Rushali was rejected, Harsh was selected to be a Roadie and is a part of Neha's gang.

While Rannvijay Singha is the main host of, Neha Dhupia, Elvish Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula are gang leaders. MTV Roadies XX fresh episodes are released every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM. The show premiered on January 11, 2025.