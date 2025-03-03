MTV Roadies XX Gang Leaders' Net Worth 2025: Who is richest among Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty?

MTV Roadies XX premiered early in 2025 and has already captured the audience's attention. The four gang leaders—Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Elvish Yadav—are now embarking on an adventure with their gang members. The judges of MTV Roadies XX are renowned figures in the entertainment industry and have a massive fanbase. Due to their popularity, fame, and talent, these four have emerged as bankable artists.

While Prince Narula has been associated with Roadies for a long time, popular social media creator Elvish Yadav has made his debut this season. Although all four gang leaders are immensely famous, let's take a look at their net worth in 2025 and see who is the richest gang leader of MTV Roadies XX.

MTV Roadies XX Gang Leaders' Net Worth 2025

Elvish Yadav Rs 50 crore Prince Narula Rs 41 crore Neha Dhupia Rs 33-35 crore Rhea Chakraborty Rs 13 crore

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber with a fan following in the millions. He became a household name after his stint on the controversial show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Despite entering as a wild card contestant, Elvish emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. According to English Jagran, Elvish Yadav's net worth is estimated to be Rs 50 crore as of 2025. Elvish is among the richest gang leaders of MTV Roadies XX.

Prince Narula

Prince Narula, who won MTV Roadies X2, is known as the king of reality shows. After his Roadies victory, he participated in several other reality shows, including Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, and Splitsvilla. According to reports, Prince Narula's net worth is estimated to be Rs 41 crore.

Neha Dhupia

Popular Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has been a part of the industry for many years. She has starred in several movies and joined MTV Roadies a few years ago. After welcoming her child, Neha took a break from the show but has now rejoined MTV Roadies XX as a gang leader. Her net worth is estimated to be between Rs 33 crore to Rs 35 crore.

Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was brought on as a gang leader for MTV Roadies 19, and she continues in the same role this season. Her net worth is estimated to be Rs 13 crore.

MTV Roadies XX premiered on January 11 and airs fresh episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from English Jagran. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.