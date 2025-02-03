MTV Roadies XX gets intense with heated spat between Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav, ‘Main tujhe ghusa marunga’

MTV Roadies has always been a show full of challenges, rivalries, and drama. Contestants battle it out in intense tasks, while Gang Leaders push them to their limits. In the latest episode of MTV Roadies Double Cross, emotions ran high as the competition heated up. Prince Narula led the scoreboard with 10,000 Roadiums, followed by Rhea with 2,700, while Neha and Elvish were still at zero. The battle for Roadiums was fierce, with contestants giving their all.

The MTV Roadies XX episode kicked off with a fitness challenge between 19-year-old Daksh, a fitness model from Delhi, and 23-year-old Devesh Sharma, a trainer from Kolkata. But before the task even began, Devesh broke down, sharing how much his mother sacrificed to support him. Host Rannvijay hugged him, reminding everyone that it’s okay to express emotions.

As the Gang Leaders formed alliances—boys vs. boys and girls vs. girls—the drama intensified. Ashi Kapoor, a filmmaking student from Mauritius, shared her courageous story of standing up to her abusive father to protect her mother. Sunil from Bangalore, a ballet dancer and Tricking expert, impressed everyone with his skills.

Tensions spiked when Ashi challenged Neha Dhupia to an arm-wrestling match, but Elvish Yadav stirred things up by suggesting she take on Prince instead. Prince Narula, clearly annoyed, snapped, “Iska systumm wahi tak chalta hai!” before warning, “Main tujhe ghusa maarunga!” Elvish, unfazed, smirked and replied, “Maarlo yaar, bade bhai maarlo!”

Advertisement

The competition continued with Shweta Raje, a model from Jaipur, taking on Kilingpi, a karate champion from Assam. Neha admired Kilingpi’s traditional attire, but Elvish questioned her preferences, keeping the atmosphere lively. Kilingpi showcased her powerful moves, while Elvish opened up about his struggles, saying, “Maine jab start kara tha, uske ek saal tak mera kuch tha hi nahi, zero!” He went on to talk about patience in the industry, adding, "Yeh patience ka game hai."

Next, Sumit Sharma from Himachal and Rashmitha Shetty from Mangalore faced off in a dance and fitness challenge. The energy hit its peak when Rashmitha lifted Neha and did squats, leaving the Gang Leaders in awe.

Then came Ashu Jain, a 57-year-old fitness enthusiast who proved that age is just a number. She earned her PhD at 53 and showed that it’s never too late to chase dreams. Neha called it ‘The Ultimate Story of Self-Love,’ praising her for prioritizing herself. Jeanbi Gangmei, a police constable from Assam, also moved the Gang Leaders with her story—she lost her father the day she became a cop. The room was filled with emotions, but spirits lifted when Jeanbi and Ashu challenged the Gang Leaders to a fitness task.

Advertisement

The final showdown was between Rohit Singh, a professional dancer, and Mannu Chaudhary, a powerlifter with five national titles. But the focus quickly shifted when Rhea found a contact named "Siwet Guruji" in Mannu’s phone, along with a message calling Siwet “the world’s biggest idiot.” Furious, Rhea confronted Mannu, calling him insecure. Prince defended him, saying, “Yaaro dosti mein hota hai, bohot kuch bol dete hain ek dusre ko!”

With unexpected twists and fiery clashes, Roadies keeps fans on the edge of their seats. MTV Roadies Double Cross airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and JioCinema.