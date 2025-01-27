MTV Roadies XX: Harsh Arora says fiance Rushali Yadav received r*pe threats after Splitsvilla X5; 'When our doorbell rang at 12 am...'

Trigger Warning: The article has mention of rape, death, acid attacks, anxiety and depression.

MTV Roadies XX finally began previously this month and has hooked the attention of the audiences already. In the latest episode of the show, MTV Splitsvilla X5's first runner-up duo Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav also appeared for the show's audition. They impressed the gang leaders and Rannvijay Singha with their undeniable chemistry. However, they even recalled dealing with hate on social media after their stint in the dating reality show. The couple also spoke about their marriage plans.

When Rannvijay Singha inquired about their relationship status, Prince Narula revealed that Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav are engaged. When asked about their marriage plans, Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav disclosed that they will tie the wedding knot in 2026.

Speaking about their engagement, Rushali Yadav revealed how she hired a charter plane to propose to Harsh and broke the stereotype that girls cannot propose first. The judges were mesmerised and applauded Rushali's efforts in their relationship. The gang leaders praised the couple.

During the audition, Harsh impressed the judges with his fitness and dancing skills. Neha Dhupia confronted Rushali for pushing Harsh ahead and keeping herself back. After Rushali failed to perform tasks assigned by the gang leaders, Neha schooled Rushali for coming unprepared for MTV Roadies XX.

Rushali explained that she can perform tasks when she is a part of it. However, Neha argued saying that Rushali wasn't ready for the show as she was unable to do pushups, rope climbing and dance. The gang leader elaborated how Harsh and Rushali's relationship is popular among their fans on social media but Harsh also worked on himself to be a part of MTV Roadies XX, unlike Rushali.

Rhea Chakraborty asked Rushali to climb the rope but she was unable to do it. Neha again lashed out at Rushali for not performing. Rushali broke down in tears and expressed how she was willing to be a part of Neha's group. Upon being asked, Harsh also stated that Rushali didn't perform well.

Harsh Arora then revealed, "After doing one reality show, Rushali went into depression and anxiety." Rhea explained how social media can harm a person's mental health but they have to let go the negativity.

Recalling what happened on MTV Splitsvilla X5, Harsh disclosed that he and Rushali received hate because of his ex. Harsh informed the gang leaders, "Rushali's number got leaked on social media. We were getting death threats, acid attack threats, rape threats."

He then looked at his fiance and told her that he is proud that she is on MTV Roadies XX stage despite facing so much. He added, "I have seen her in that worst phase. When our doorbell rang at 12 am and if I was out, we used to get scared." Neha explained to them that everyone has faced negativity and hate on social media but stated that Rushali should be physically prepared to be a part of MTV Roadies XX.

Rannvijay advised Rushali to work on herself and try for MTV Roadies XX later. Rushali was not selected to be a part of the adventure reality show. However, Harsh was selected to be a part of MTV Roadies XX and ended up being in Neha Dhupia's gang.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

