MTV Roadies XX POLL Result: Elvish Yadav or Prince Narula; 64 percent of netizens think THIS gang is the strongest

MTV Roadies XX has begun, and audiences are hooked to the drama! Not only adventure and stunts, but this show also promises unforgettable moments and life lessons that leave an impact on the viewer's life. This season, four gang leaders - Elvish Yadav, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Neha Dhupia have geared up to take their gangs on a thrilling ride. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll and asked audiences to vote for the strongest gang.

On February 24, Pinkvilla asked our readers to vote for the gang leader whose gang they think is the strongest this season. According to our poll results, 64.71% of readers think Elvish Yadav is the strongest gang of MTV Roadies XX. Yes, the new gang leader's team has probably left an impression on the minds of the readers, and thus, they have emerged to be the toughest gang of this season.

Elvish Yadav's gang consists of Kushal Tanwar, Sarruchi Mittal, Yogesh Rawat, Hartaaj Singh, Heena Jain, Devanshi Sharma, Subhangi Jaiswal and Vinod Bhatt as team members. After Elvish, the second strongest team, according to the audience, is Prince Narula's team. Prince's gang got 17.65% votes.

Take a look at MTV Roadies XX poll result here-

After Elvish and Prince, Rhea Chakraborty's gang is considered strong, as her team has secured 11.76% of the votes. Meanwhile, as per the netizens, Neha Dhupia's gang is the least strongest as she has received only 5.88% of the votes.

Speaking about Elvish Yadav, this is the first time since the social media personality is leading a gang in Roadies. In his debut season, Elvish has locked horns with Prince Narula. The promos of their heated argument have been going viral, and fans are eager to watch the episodes.

With Rannvijay Singha's return to MTV Roadies XX, this season promises an unexpected adventure and double cross that has never been seen before.MTV Roadies XX premiered on January 11. On January 22, the journey of the chosen contestants began. Fresh episodes are released every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.