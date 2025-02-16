MTV Roadies XX: Prince Narula angrily reacts after contestant accuses him and Yuvika Chaudhary of taking Rs 20 lakh bribe

MTV Roadies XX is one of the hit adventure reality shows that has a massive fanbase. Currently, the auditions for the 20th season are underway and it just hit a scandal like never before. A jaw-dropping accusation has rocked the reality show, as a contestant claims Prince Narula demanded ₹20 lakh to secure a spot in the competition. The controversy takes a shocking turn when Prince’s wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, is dragged into the drama.

The drama unfolds when host Rannvijay Singha cracks open a contestant file containing allegations that Prince Narula takes money in exchange for a guaranteed spot on Roadies. However, Prince quickly reacts to these accusations against him by revealing how his own brother is trying to crack Roadies auditions for the past five years.

Prince Narula said, "Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai please dekhna, khud auditions de aur aa (My brother has been giving auditions for the last five years but he stopped last year because he wasn't selected. I have never told to anyone that my brother is coming so please sort something out. He will have to come after giving auditions)."

While this accusation left Prince furious, contestant Dayali then claimed that someone informed her that Siwet Tomar got in only after getting in touch with Prince's wife Yuvika Chaudhary. Dayali said that this is how Siwet bagged his spot in Roadies. The contestant even mentioned that Prince, who has been the gang leader for quite some time now, allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakhs for the deal.

After hearing this, Prince loses his calm and says, "Dekho mere tak baat hoti na, mai kuch nahi bolta, but ab tumne meri wife ka naam liya hai (If it was about me, I would have never said anything but now you have taken my wife's name)."

To escalate the drama, Rannvijay brings in Kushdheer, the guy who first spread these allegations. Face-to-face, tensions explode, and things take an even wilder turn when Siwet Tomar himself is called in. But just when the truth seems within reach, Rakesh, the original source of the claim is called. And in a shocking twist, he completely refutes the money angle.

His statement exposes the entire story as a tangled web of rumors and false claims. Prince then explodes with rage, defending himself and his wife, "Tujhe lagta hai hum bikau hain? (Do you think we are salable?)"

With emotions running high and contestants breaking down in tears, Rannvijay steps in to warn the audience against believing every rumor, reminding everyone that scams and frauds exist everywhere. This is one audition episode that will go down in Roadies history.

This week saw 15 contestants, some of which impressed the Gang Leaders with their skills. With that, the auditions will end in tonight's episode. Among all the selected contestants, the gang leaders will select contestants who will go on MTV Roadies XX journey. The fresh episodes of the show air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.