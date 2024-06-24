MTV Splitsvilla X5: 'I'll kick you out of the show'; here's what made Sunny Leone lose her cool at Unnati Tomar

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The recent episode had one of the most interesting yet disheartening dome sessions with two controversial contestants being dumped. While things got heated up during the dome session, Unnati Tomar's statements irked Sunny Leone and she fumed in rage. Sunny took a firm stand against the statement passed by Tomar and gave her an earful.

Sunny Leone bursts out in anger

In the previous dome session of MTV Splitsvilla X5, ideal match Digvijay and Nayera were discussing their choice to save one contestant. While Digvijay wanted to save Unnati, Nayera was against the same and stated that Unnati spoke many things behind people's backs. In her defense, Unnati stated that Nayera also spoke mean things about Arbaz, behind his back. Tomar used a word which was beeped but it got a lot of attention from the contestants as well as the host. Sunny stopped Unnati mid-way and mentioned that she can't bring out things that can't be discussed on national television.

Take a look at the recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Taking a stand as a host of one of the longest-running reality shows, Sunny Leone lashed out at Unnati and the rest of the contestants for using derogatory words and bringing up topics that can't be aired on national TV. She said, "There is no need to bring this topic up. Absolutely not. MTV stands for equal treatment for everyone. It doesn't discriminate against religion, creed, sex, or anything that has to do with anything incorrect."

Giving a stern warning to all the contestants, Sunny said, "Bring it up and I'll personally kick you out of the show. There's enough hatred in this world for you guys to be bickering with each other and bringing up topics that are not acceptable. It can not happen on this show. It will be me or you. I'll put my foot down if this topic comes up again."

In the previous dome session as per votes, Akreti Negi and Ishita Rawat were dumped but with the mischief box twist, Akreti got saved as she was the most targetted in the Chai Pe Charcha task. She got the power to dump two contestants who were also targeted along with her.

After a lot of thought, Akriti dumped Siwet Tomar and Ishita Rawat.

