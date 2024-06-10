MTV Splitsvilla X5: Kashish Kapoor defends herself on flirting with Akriti Negi's boyfriend; takes revenge

MTV Splitsvilla X5 had one of the most interesting and surprising dome sessions of the season. By the end of the episode, the villa got not one but two ideal matches. Harsh Arora-Shubhi Joshi and Digvijay Rathee-Nayera Ahuja became two unexpected ideal matches.

Harsh's connection with Rushali and Digvijay's connection with Unnati was a little disappointed by the sudden turn of events. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a lot of fights and arguments as the contestants will play 'Spill the tea' challenge.

Kashish Kapoor loses out cool on Akriti Negi

Kashish Kapoor has been quite vocal about her preferences on the show. Having a casual approach towards romance, Kashish was attracted to many guys in the villa and used to flirt with them in a healthy way.

Recently, she got a task from Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed to compliment Akriti's boyfriend Jashwant's physique, and Kashish happily obliged. She added some fun and spice to her task and made Akriti feel jealous, leading to a massive fight between the couple.

Take a look at a recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Kashish won the secret challenge in MTV Splitsvilla X5. However, her antics did irk Akriti, and she commented on Kashish's flirtatious behavior. During the initial stages of the show as well, Kashish's character was questioned as Ericka passed a statement mentioning Kashish's involvement with multiple contestants on the show.

While Kashish took a stand for herself then, she will again take a firm stand against people's character assassinating her because she gels along well with guys in the villa. In the task, when asked about a statement about being flirtatious, Kashish will be seen losing her cool and giving it back to the rest of the contestants. She will also be seen spilling a big container full of tea on Akriti.

Digvijay Rathee, Siwet Tomar fight again

Roadies rival Digvijay Rathee and Siwet Tomar will yet again be seen having a war of words, and the argument will escalate with Addy's intervention. Siwet will be seen taking a dig at Digvijay's deteriorating health in the villa, while the latter will be seen giving him back, mentioning how he keeps apologizing to people in LIVE sessions. Friends and supporters will be seen taking sides of their favorites amid their fight.

Previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

With an interesting twist, Ameha and Ruru bid adieu to the viewers of the show, while Adit too quit the show owing to ill health. With Arbaz, Nayera, and Harsh winning the challenge, they got to choose one person, each with whom they could go in front of the oracle and test their bond. Harsh had promised Rushali that he'd not test his bond with anyone else; however, he went back on his words as he was lured by the power that comes along with being an Ideal Match.

Harsh chose to test his bond with Shubhi, while Arbaz initially chose Swastika but later changed the connection by choosing Rushali Yadav. Nayera took a drastic step as she chose her friend Digvijay. The villa voted in favor of Harsh and Shubhi, and the duo turned out to be the ideal match.

Following the new mischief, the contestants were asked to vote for yet another couple who tested their bond, and with maximum votes, Nayera and Digvijay tested their bond and became the second ideal match.

