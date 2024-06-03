MTV Splitsvilla X5 has been one of the most entertaining seasons of the dating reality show. With each passing episode, the show is getting more intense and has been grabbing eyeballs owing to its unexpected twists and eliminations. In the recent episode, Khank Waghnani and Yuvraj's journey ended on the show and the two had to walk out.

After getting evicted, Khank Waghnani spoke about dealing with hate after she got into a small feud with Deekila Sherpa. She revealed how people are trolling her for her skin complexion.

Khank Waghnani reveals dealing trolls:

For the uninformed, while practicing for their performance together, Khank Waghnani expressed her confusion as Deekila and Aniket Pakhrin Lama were talking. Deekila and Aniket were conversing in Nepali language which Khank was unable to understand. She then stated that Deekila and Aniket should talk in Hindi as it is a Hindi show.

After this episode went air, Khank received hate online for commenting on the Nepali language. Clarifying the same, Khank mentioned that it was a misunderstanding that happened between her and Deekila. She shared how people felt that she disrespected the Nepali language but that was not the case.

Khank revealed that her house-help who raised her has been with her for 15 years and she is also Nepali. She shared that she would never disrespect the community.

Speaking about trolling that she has been receiving, the MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Khank said in an interview with The Times of India, "I was dealing with hate pretty well but now people are commenting on skin complexion as I'm a little darker than normal people. They are also commenting on the way I look. However, Deekila didn't clarify it and nor did I after the show."

Khank Waghnani doesn't want to be friends with Deekila-Aniket:

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, after her eviction, Khank Waghnani had shared with us that she would never want to be friends with Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Pakhrin Lama. She said, "A lot of things have happened on the show where I felt like maybe Deekila could have taken a stand. She reacted very badly when things were about me. I don't think I would want to be friends with both of them because even Aniket did not take a stand."

About MTV Splitsvilla X5:

MTV Splitsvilla X5 has struck the right chord with the audiences and has managed to hold onto their attention. From exes being introduced to connections being put to test every day, the show has been successfully entertaining the audiences so far. Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani are seen as the hosts of this season.

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed is the mischief maker in the season, who introduces unexpected twists in every episode. MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

