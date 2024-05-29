The makers of MTV Splitsvilla X5 are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure shocking twists in almost every episode. The show recently welcomed Shubhi Joshi, a wildcard entry who happened to be Harsh Arora's previous connection. Now, in the upcoming episodes, many dynamics of connections in the villa will change with Shubhi's entry. Arbaz Patel, who confessed to liking Nayera Ahuja in earlier episodes will decide to explore his connection with Shubhi.

Nayera Ahuja and Arbaz Patel's fight

Nayera Ahuja and Arbaz Patel got the chance to test their bond in front of the oracle and they were not an ideal match. However, earlier, Arbaz had shared his feelings for Nayera and mentioned that he liked her and also gave her a special bracelet as a gift.

With the couple not being an ideal match, Arbaz will be seen wanting to explore his connection with Shubhi leaving Nayera infuriated. Nayera argues with Arbaz as he decides to change sides. She returns the gift that he once gave him.

Take a look at a recent clip from MTV Splitsvilla X5 episode:

A new wildcard contestant might enter MTV Splitsvilla X5

As per the precap of the previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5, the contestants will be up for a major twist with a new entry. A female is seen walking in the dome session leaving contestants in shock. They discuss the new entrant being a wildcard and someone's ex. However, will the person join the show as a contestant? Only time will reveal.

Wildcard entry Shubhi Joshi's dilemma

Shubhi Joshi entered MTV Splitsvilla X5 as a wildcard and had a major history with ideal match Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav. Joshi and Arora shared a special bond but were not in a relationship. Rushali and Shubhi were roommates. Shubhi had confided in Rushali about her liking for Harsh.

Joshi received a massive shock when she learned that Harsh connected with Rushali and they became an ideal match. Shubhi was heartbroken as she felt betrayed by both Harsh and Rushali. With Harsh making it clear that he wants to continue the show with Rushali, Shubhi needs to pair up with other contestants to survive in the show.

Shubhi Joshi spoke to guys with no connection in the Villa. Contestants like Lakshya Gaur, Dev Karan, and Sachin Sharma tried to speak to her and form a connection. Meanwhile, Arbaz who also doesn't have an ideal match, has decided to pair up with Shubhi, in the quest to become an ideal match and acquire power in the game.

Challenges in the previous week

Last week, the contestants performed two challenges. The first challenge was the entertainment task wherein couples had a face-off. Urvashi Rautela was the judge of the special episode. Towards the end of the episode, Sachin-Ishita, Harsh-Rushali, Aniket- Dekila, Arbaz-Nayera-Shobika, and Siwet Anika won the challenge.

For the next task, the contestants were asked to vote for two LIT couples among the winners of the entertainment task. Siwet-Anika and Arbaz-Nayera were voted as LIT couples and they went against each other in another task with the help of other contestants. Siwet-Anika along with Harsh, Rushali, Aniket, and Dekila won the challenge.

Although Digvijay Rathee was lauded for his strategy in the task, he couldn't win the same. The upcoming episode will also have trouble in Akriti- Jashwant's paradise.

