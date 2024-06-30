MTV Splitsvilla X5: Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed appreciates Akriti Negi on show; 'I love a bad...'

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting quite interesting and dramatic. The previous dome session was one of the most interesting ones with a major twist. While Akriti Negi was evicted by the contestants, Mischief Maker's twist brought her back into the game and also gave her the power to dump two contestants. She took the bold decision of dumping her best friend Anicka's connection Siwet. This brought a storm of emotions in the villa with everyone turning their backs on Akriti for betraying her best friend.

However, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Akriti Negi will take the contestants head-on and will give it back to them. Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed is quite impressed with Negi's move.

Uorfi Javed lauds Akriti Negi of Splitsvilla X5

As per the new promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Akriti Negi gave it back to Harsh Arora who was planning to evict her soon. Akriti countered him and said, "Tu hoga sher, par tu uss circus ka sher hai jaha ki ringmaster mai hoon. (You might be a lion, but you're a lion from the circus where I'm the ringmaster). The savage line and attitude of Akriti despite being cornered has been loved by viewers as well as the Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed.

Uorfi Javed shared the promo on her Instagram profile and appreciated Negi. She wrote, "I love a bad b*tch @akritinegi."

Take a look at Uorfi Javed's Instagram story for MTV Splitsvilla X5's Akriti Negi:

Advertisement

Akriti Negi dumped BFF Anicka Shyrin's connection Siwet Tomar

In the previous dome session, Akriti Negi was targeted the most after she lost a task against Shobhika and Devkaran. Negi had the choice to choose her opponent and she chose Shobhika from her rival group. However, Siwet mentioned that Negi should have chosen somebody from her friends to go against. So that even if she lost, her friends would get the power. But with Negi choosing Shobhika, the power went into the hands of the rival group, making things worse for Negi and her friends.

In the dome session, many allegations were leveled against Akriti and she wanted her friend Anicka to take a stand for her, however, Anicka was only worried about her connection Siwet. As Anicka wasn't present with Negi in her tough times, she decided to dump her connection. Anicka was heartbroken by Akriti's decision.

Major crack in Akriti and Anicka's friendship

Advertisement

Akriti put up the point that Anicka and Siwet were always around their rivals Harsh and Rushali and she felt that they would plot against her (Akriti) and her connection Jashwant and before Anicka and Siwet plotted against them, she removed Siwet from the game.

Anicka suffered an emotional breakdown as Siwet left the villa post being dumped. She had a showdown with Akriti and Jashwant wherein Anicka told Negi that she would make sure to make her go through what she was going through by dumping her connection Jashwant. She also challenged Jashwant that she would make sure he was evicted within two dome sessions.

While Anicka and Akriti were roommates, Anicka asked Akriti to leave the room and shift elsewhere.

Siwet Tomar and Ishita Rawat's emotional exits from MTV Splitsvilla X5

In the previous week, viewers witnessed Siwet Tomar and Ishita Rawat's emotional exits from the show. Siwet was given the choice at the beginning of the episode to be save from dumping in the dome session, however, he chose to give immunity to his connection Anicka.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Ishita's exit made Digvijay upset as he narrated their bond and what Rawat meant for him.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5: 'I'll kick you out of the show'; here's what made Sunny Leone lose her cool at Unnati Tomar