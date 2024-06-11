MTV Splitsvilla X5 mischief maker Uorfi Javed calls out THIS contestant for misbehaving; talks about her experience

MTV Splitsvilla X5 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the ex-partners of the contestants entered the show. While Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani are hosting the popular dating reality show, famous fashion influencer and social media sensation Uorfi Javed is also seen as the mischief maker in MTV Splitsvilla X5.

In her recent interview with Hauterrfly, Uorfi Javed spoke about her experience of being a part of MTV Splitsvilla X5 and about contestants being shocked by exes entering the dating reality show.

Uorfi Javed reveals which contestant was disrespectful:

Talking about her experience on MTV Splitsvilla X5 after seeing contestants' exes, Uorfi shares, "I could relate to a lot of exes. Someone's ex was not giving them importance, saying that they are busy. I could relate. Some of them were very toxic.

She continued, "They were unable to give time to each other and were not able to move on from the situationship. So I could relate." Further, she explained how one contestant was disrespectful towards his partner. Uorfi said, "But there was one person Raja (Rahul Dayma), and the things that he said about his ex were very disrespectful."

For the uninformed, Rahul Dayma was an MTV Splitsvilla X5 contestant who entered the show as Nidhi Goyal's ex on the show. However, Rahul, Nidhi, and another contestant, Dr. Arica Porwal, were the first contestants to get evicted from MTV Splitsvilla X5.

In the same interview, Uorfi Javed mentioned that she believes in moving on and would never return to her ex-partner.

Speaking about Uorfi's role in MTV Splitsvilla X5, she acts as a mischief-maker for the couples. From making contestants play fun challenges to exposing the truth and changing the dynamic of the game.

About MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Premiered on March 30, 2024, and hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. MTV Splitsvilla X5 continues to spice up every weekend for the audiences. So far, several contestants, such as Rahul Dayma, Nidhi Goyal, Dr. Arica Porwal, Ameha Gurung, Ruru, Khank Waghnani, and Rigden Nadik, have been evicted from the show.

Another contestant who is no longer a part of the show is Adit Minocha. Adit took a midway exit from MTV Splitsvilla X5 due to his health conditions.

On the other hand, recently, Shubhi Joshi and Swastika Bhatt entered the reality show as wild card contestants.

