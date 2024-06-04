MTV Splitsvilla X5 is slowly and steadily garnering a lot of attention. The show recently had one of the major twists, as the powers of ideal matches were taken away. One of the most talked-about connections this season has been that of Nayera Ahuja and Arbaz Patel. The latter initiated the connection by admitting having a romantic inclination towards Ahuja. However, the buzz is that Patel was in a steady relationship even before entering the show.

Nayera Ahuja exposed Arbaz Patel

In an interview on The Lean Guy Show, MTV Splitsvilla X5's Nayera Ahuja exposed Arbaz Patel by mentioning that he has been in a steady relationship with a lady called Leeza for around five years, yet in the show, he pretended to be single and formed a connection with her. Ahuja also revealed that Patel's fiance Leeza has been putting across comments on many posts claiming Patel's loyalty towards her and that the show was scripted.

Take a look at Nayera Ahuja's post from MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Nayera Ahuja on claims of MTV Splitsvilla X5 being rigged

Sharing her thoughts on Patel's fiancé Leeza's claim of the show being scripted, Nayera disagreed and stated that was not the case at all. She mentioned that nobody asked Arbaz to pretend to be in love and make mushy gestures.

She said, "Show is not scripted. Everything he has done was not written on a script. Nobody told him to lift me up in the oracle and do all those gestures, or give me that bracelet; nobody told him to do all that. He did everything by himself. He wants to create a controversy that leads him to Big Boss."

Advertisement

When asked if she fell in love with Arbaz during the show, Nayera stated that she didn't; however, she was attached to him.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5: Major crack between Nayera Ahuja and Arbaz Patel; new wildcard contestant to enter?