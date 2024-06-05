MTV Splitsvilla X5: Sunny Leone opens up about her first kiss with husband Daniel Weber; here's where it was

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The last dome session was quite intriguing and displayed friendship, loyalty, and intelligence. It also witnessed two new wild card entrants which has changed the dynamics of the show. Amidst the chaos and romance, the contestants will be seen performing a fun task in the next episode. Ahead of the challenge, Sunny Leone will be seen sharing an important detail from her personal life.

Sunny Leone reveals details of her first kiss with now husband Daniel Weber

As Sunny Leone announced the task, she also spoke about her first kiss experience with her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny's first kiss wasn't a usual one and had a lot of adventure and passion.

She said, "My first kiss with my husband was in an elevator. And he came in like a hero. He ran in, grabbed me and gave me big smooch." Sunny sharing this intricate detail from her personal life left the contestants smiling and cheering.

Take a look at a recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

In the previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed raised the temperature of the villa with her mischiefs. She gave secret challenges to Kashish, Arbaz, Harsh and Anicka.

Out of these four, only Kashish and Arbaz could complete the task while the other two failed. In the forthcoming episode, Kashish and his connection Addy might lock horns with Arbaz and his connection Nayera.

Upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5

In the upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Uorfi Javed upset with Harsh Arora's performance in the secret task will be seen playing the video of The Love Den episode wherein Harsh got cozy with wildcard contestant Shubhi Joshi.

Rushali Yadav, Harsh's connection will be seen distraught seeing the visuals of them together.

