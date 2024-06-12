MTV Splitsvilla X5: Uorfi Javed shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from set ft Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani; says THIS

This is Uorfi Javed's second consecutive season with the makers of MTV Splitsvilla. The controversial internet personality got onboard with the makers of the show last year, wherein she played an undercover contestant for a few weeks and was later unveiled as the Mischief Maker. The makers retained her in this season to bring new twists to the show. Uorfi Javed recently took to social media to post a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the show.

Uorfi Javed teases fans with BTS glimpses from MTV Splitsvilla X5 sets

As a Mischief Maker in MTV Splitsvilla X5, Uorfi Javed is seen wearing elaborate outfits that give her queen vibes. At times, she is seen wearing dresses with long trails, crowns, and chic gloves.

Uorfi took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show wherein she can be seen struggling to walk in the elaborate outfit. In the video, the crew helped her walk to her mark while in another picture, Javed is seen taking hosts Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani's help to walk around.

Take a look at the video and picture shared by Uorfi Javed here:

More about Uorfi Javed in MTV Splitsvilla X5

Uorfi Javed brought about many twists to MTV Splitsvilla X5. The biggest twist was that of getting the ex-flames of Splitsvillans and making them stay in the EX-ile villa. After a couple of weeks, Javed brought the EX-ile contestants into the dome session, thereby creating a major shock value for the contestants of Splitsvilla.

Advertisement

Recently, Uorfi Javed as Mischief Maker gave secret tasks to Kashish, Harsh, Arbaz, and Anika. As Harsh's performance disappointed her, she played his Love Den session with Shubhi Joshi in front of Rushali Yadav, creating major differences between them. Must say, Uorfi Javed is living the title of Mischief Maker given to her by the makers.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed shares PICS of swollen face; Says it’s not BOTOX or FILLERS, but rather the result of THIS