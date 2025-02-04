MTV Splitsvilla X5: Why did winners Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi break up?

MTV Splitsvilla X5 winners Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi were one of the favorite couples of the hit dating reality show. Their fans showered immense love to the couple for their undeniable chemistry and understanding. Due to their strong partnership, performance, and love for each other, the duo emerged to be the winners. After the show their relationship was going strong until recently they decided to part ways. Yes, JashKriti are no longer together.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Jashwanth Bopanna revealed the reason for their separation from Akriti Negi emphasizing that it was a 'mutual decision' and they have parted ways with respect. While talking to the portal, Jashwanth shared that they took the decision because he realised that "the relationship survives when both people are equally invested". He said, "Somewhere, along the way, that connection didn't feel the same. It was a difficult decision."

Jashwanth Bopanna further shared that he doesn't hold hard feelings for anyone for their breakup. He explained that even if there was some confusion, clarity took time. Jashwanth requested his fans and well-wishers to give him and Akriti space and support them individually.

Speaking about their relationship, Jashwanth and Akriti fell in love during their stint in the hit dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X5. Despite several obstacles, misunderstandings and changing dynamics of the game, the two stood for each other and proved to be an ideal match. Their real chemistry received immense love from the audience. Because of their amazing performance in the show, Jashwanth and Akriti emerged to be the winners of the MTV Splitsvilla X5.

Even post their stint, the couple was loved by the audience for their real chemistry. From going on vacations to sharing love-dipped posts for each other, JashKriti received immense love. While the two are not together, fans still love them equally.