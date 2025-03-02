MTV Splitsvilla X5’s Harsh Arora proposes to Rushali Yadav in a dreamy beachside engagement; don't miss PHOTOS

Popular MTV Splitsvilla X5 couple Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav have made it official! The much-loved duo, who won hearts with their chemistry on the reality show, recently announced their engagement, proving that their love story was more than just an on-screen romance. Fans of the couple are beyond excited to see them take their relationship to the next level.

On March 1, Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav shared the happy news with fans by posting a series of pictures on social media. Rushali shared a series of pictures that show Harsh on his knees against a stunning heart shaped made out of flowers on the beach. Other pictures show Yadav flaunting the ring and the couple sharing a hug as the sun sets in the backdrop. Along with the photos, they wrote, "Not perfect, just perfectly us."

Check out the pictures from the engagement below:

On the other hand, Arora took to his official social media handle to share a video from their day. It starts with the reality show contestant designing the ring, picking up Rushali, and surprising her with all th arrangements on the beach.

The MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame couple, lovingly known as #HarShali, has been admired for their strong bond. Fans still remember Rushali Yadav’s grand mid-air proposal to Harsh on a private jet, a moment that made headlines. This time, their engagement was a more intimate affair. Despite being in the public eye, the couple has handled challenges with grace and continued to share their journey with their supporters.

As they prepare for the next big step in their relationship, excitement among their fans is at an all-time high. With wedding bells likely in the near future, Harsh and Rushali are set to embark on a new adventure together. Meanwhile, Harsh is gearing up for his next reality show, MTV Roadies, while Rushali continues to shine in the fashion industry.