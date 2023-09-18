'Mujh par Bappa ka haath hamesha hai': Rithvik Dhanjani on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

The much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi festival is around the corner and like every year, his devotees are eagerly waiting for his arrival. The charismatic actor Rithvik Dhanjani, too, has unwavering faith in Bappa and crafts his own eco-friendly Ganpati idols at home. Rithvik is among the creative lot of the actors who make their own Ganpati idols keeping the environment in mind. While promoting his new film titled, Lost and Found in Singapore, Rithvik spoke about his connection with Bappa and how he has never experienced a sense of being 'lost' in his life.

Rithvik on his connection with Ganpati Bappa

Rithvik Dhanjani expressed his thoughts on Ganpati Bappa by saying, “I've never really lost anything; I've always found and received things. Where I am today is way better than what I ever asked for. So far, there's nothing I'd want to change about my life, whether it's a person or an experience. That's why I've never felt lost. Like everyone else, I've also faced tough times but I see them as blessings too. When time is good, it's a blessing, and when it is tough, it's also a blessing! Mujh par Bappa ka haath hamesha hai! (I have always felt that I have Bappa’s blessings and he is always looking out for me). So, there's never been a 'lost moment' in my life."

Rithvik's upcoming project

Rithvik Dhanjani's upcoming project Lost and Found in Singapore follows the journeys of an introverted solo traveler (played by Dhanjani) and an adventure-seeking girl (Apoorva Arora) who champions friendship. Amidst Singapore’s iconic landmarks and hidden gems, their destinies rest in the hands of the audience. Viewers guide their choices, creating diverse paths and unique viewing experiences. This impressive collaboration caters to younger Indian audiences, blending entertainment with travel inspiration.

Rithvik's journey in the entertainment industry

Rithvik started off his career with Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani but he rose to fame with his stints in Pavitra Rishta and Nach Baliye. He was also a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Soon, the actor realized that he could host too which paved the way for him to host a number of reality shows.

