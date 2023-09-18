'Mujhe ab pata laga tum woman ho': Why Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav said THIS to Arjun Bijlani? Read

If you have watched Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year, you will be immediately able to guess who Elvish Yadav is. For the initiated, he is the first wild card entrant who won the reality TV show. The social media personality has been consistently making headlines, sometimes for his over-the-top lavish lifestyle and other times for collaborating with celebs for music videos. Currently, the YouTuber is trending on social media after he responded to a post by the popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani.

Elvish Yadav responds to Arjun Bijlani’s post

Taking to the microblogging site, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor posted a cryptic note about Big Boss and how contestants and their fans have forgotten how to respect women. He wrote, “Big boss karke some people and their fan clubs have forgotten how to respect women. Sad !!”

Hours after the host and actor shared his post, Yadav reshared it along with a comment that read, “Mujhe Ab Pata Laga Tum Woman Ho.” (I got to know now that you are a woman)

Take a look:

After Arjun Bijlani's tweet, a user took to the comments section and asked what's the context of his post.

Responding to him, another user posted a video, speculating that was the reason for the actor’s post.

Take a look:

Netizens react to their online banter

After their tweets went viral, netizens have been sharing various reactions to it. A user said, “I feel ashamed that I liked you once. Big Boss k winners ka level is going down with every passing season (sic)” while another commented, “Roasting at next next level (sic).”

Supporting Bijlani, a third user penned, “He took stand for a woman, so he came a woman? Sense?? Logic?? L generation thinking it’s sarcasm or a roast? (sic)” Another one commented, “Saddened to see people like him are bigboss winner and influencer of this generation (sic)” whereas, one user asked Bijlani, “sach mein kya behen? (sic)”

More about Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is an established television actor, who is currently seen in the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti as Shiv Kashyap. Simultaneously, he is also hosting the talent show India's Got Talent 10.

About Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav, the 26-year-old is a YouTuber, who entered Salman Khan's OTT reality show, and emerged as the winner. Yadav already had a massive loyal fanbase, and his win added to the fanbase. In one of his recent vlogs, the young influencer shared that he purchased Rs. 8 crore's plush house in Dubai and also celebrated his birthday at a yacht in the middle-east. Currently, he is in the news for his music video's release and was seen reuniting with his Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestants at the show's success bash.

