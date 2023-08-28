'Mujhe bola gaya tha ye sab,' Puneet Superstar makes SHOCKING statement against Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers

Just slightly more than a week has passed since the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Puneet Superstar was one of the participants in the show. However, his unexpected eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT house left many devoted fans of the reality show feeling disheartened. In contrast, Abhishek Malhan is currently reveling in the success and fame he garnered from Bigg Boss OTT 2. He secured the position of the first runner-up. These celebrities have come together for an upcoming project and were spotted together. During their interaction, Puneet Superstar made a shocking revelation while conversing with Abhishek Malhan.

Was something cooking inside Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 achieved significant attention, featuring a diverse mix of YouTubers, actors, models, and singers. Among them, Puneet Superstar, a social media content creator, also participated in the show. However, he faced an unexpected exit within the initial 24 hours of the show, setting a record as the fastest elimination in the history of the show.

Recently, Dimple Malhan shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, showcasing a collaboration between Puneet Superstar and Abhishek Malhan for an upcoming project.

During the meet-up, Puneet Superstar said, “Abhishek bhai mai apko dil se kehna chahta hu ki jo andar maine harkatien kari thi na, bhai yeh meko bola gaya tha asal baat btau ki andar tumhe yeh sab cheeze tumhe karni hai. Bhai dekho mai rajneeti ki vajah se nikala gaya ya kis vajah se nikala gaya mujhe nahi pata, lekin bhagwan ne mujhe 12 ghante m wo de diya jo kisi ko nahi diya. (Abhishek bhai, I want to sincerely tell you that I was told that I have to do these things inside. Let me tell you the truth, They asked me to do those antics inside the house. See, I don't know whether I was evicted due to politics or for some other reason, but God gave me those 12 hours that no one else got.)”

Abhishek Malhan and Puneet Superstar's career trajectory

Abhishek Malhan, known as Fukra Insaan, is a renowned YouTuber and content creator. Commencing his YouTube channel in 2019, he swiftly garnered a substantial fan base within a brief span. His participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year solidified his popularity even more, as he became a beloved contestant. His journey on the show led to him securing the position of the first runner-up.

Puneet Superstar gained prominence through TikTok, but following the app's ban, he transitioned to creating Instagram reels, which further elevated his popularity. He ventured into Bigg Boss OTT 2; however, his journey was cut short as he was evicted within a day.

