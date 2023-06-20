Mukesh Khanna criticizes Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh in Adipurush, likens look to cheap smuggler

Adipurush was undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films of this year. Ever since it was announced, fans had been waiting with bated breaths to watch the film. In fact, after the trailer was released, the film already created a lot of hype for its VFX. But now, after the release of the film, there has been a lot of discussion about the dialogue, poor VFX, and other things. Many renowned personalities have spoken against the makers of Adipurush and the film and now the latest one to get added to this list is Mukesh Khanna. From slamming the characterization and wrongful portrayal, the veteran actor also took a dig at Saif Ali Khan for his attempts at turning Lankesh, based on Raavan, into a comic character.

Mukesh Khanna slams Adipurush makers

Mukesh Khanna often takes to his YouTube channel Bheeshm International and speaks about ongoing topics. In his latest video, he spoke about the recently released Om Raut directorial Adipurush. Talking about Saif Ali Khan’s character, Mukesh questioned that Raavan may be scary but how can he look like Chandrakanta's Shivdutt - vishpurush? Om also questioned how can someone design and imagine Raavan in this manner. “I remember when the film was announced, Saif had said he’ll make the character humorous. I had said then as well - ‘Who the hell are you to change characters of our epic, apne dharam me kar ke dikhao. Sir katne lagenge’. The fact is, not much changed in Raavan's look and the makers even tried to make him do comedy.” He added, “Om Raut ko Raavan ke liye sirf Saif Ali Khan mila? Isase uncha character industry me rah nahi gaya kya? Raavan kaddavar tha, isko jugaad se banaya. Raavan kam sasta smuggler zyada dikhta hai.”

Earlier, Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan too slammed Saif Ali Khan and compared his hairstyle to Virat Kohli. He even pinpointed the mistakes that the makers made in Adipurush.

