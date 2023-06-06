Mukesh Khanna remembers Gufi Paintal, reveals LAST chat with his Mahabharat co-star

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who essayed the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat passed away on June 5. The actor was 79 and passed away in Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He had been unwell for some time and was reportedly admitted to the hospital on May 31. A few days ago, reports of his health being critical surfaced, and it was reported that he was hospitalized due to heart and kidney-related problems. In a conversation with News18, actor Mukesh Khanna shared his fond memories with Gufi Paintal.

Mukesh Khanna remembers Gufi Paintal

Mukesh Khanna essayed the role of one of the Pandava brothers, 'Bhishma' in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, and Gufi Paintal was seen as 'Shakuni Mama'. Their iconic characters will forever be etched in the memories of the audience. Remembering the late actor, Mukesh Khanna shared, “I was in touch with his son for a week now. He was hospitalized and not well. I got to know about his death at 9 am this morning. This was a long-drawn case. His condition deteriorated. Dialysis was conducted. He went into semi-coma. He gained a little consciousness yesterday and the doctor said that it was a miracle but his condition worsened. His kidney was affected."

Mukesh Khanna recalls his last conversation with Gufi Paintal

The Shaktimaan actor could not visit his Mahabharat co-star in the hospital. Recalling his last conversation, the actor said, “It’s been over six months that he wasn’t able to speak. I messaged him once saying, ‘Gufi, how are you?’ He replied, ‘Mukesh, not well’. Once his son tried to make me talk to him on call." Mukesh Khanna also shared one of the best memories with his co-star. He shared that they went to Allahabad once, but they missed their return flight. “Once we went for a Kavi Sammelan in Allahabad. It was so funny. The organiser had kept one car ready for us but when we reached there, we missed our flight. Gufi was worried. I had to shoot. The manager was also scared that he would be scolded. He recommended that we travel to Lucknow. We went there to catch a train but we had no tickets. People saw and said, ‘Aaiye aaiye Pitamah, Shakuni Mama’. Then we got the royal treatment."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gufi Paintal, Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama, dies at 79 after hospitalization