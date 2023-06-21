Mukesh Khanna wants Adipurush makers burnt at 50 degree celsius; Find out

Ever since Om Raut’s Adipurush has been released, it has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism. The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer were one of the much-awaited movies of the year but unfortunately, it did not strike a positive chord amongst the audiences. Many renowned personalities have spoken against the dialogues and characterisation of the film and one of them is Mukesh Khanna. He had slammed Saif playing Lankesh yesterday and now in a recent interview with ANI, he has expressed his disappointment further with the dialogues and costumes in the film.

Mukesh Khanna lashes out at the makers of Prabhas

Mukesh Khanna talking to the news portal expressed disappointment with the dialogues and costumes of the actors in Adipurush and called it a terrible joke on Ramayana. “While Shiv ji had blessed Ravan, now those who do not have that much knowledge, then you are talking big things. It is absolutely rubbish. They should not be forgiven. Yesterday I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees Celsius," Khanna told ANI. Mukesh also criticized Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir for defending their version of Ramayana. The actor said that he felt that after so much slamming the makers will hide their face but they have the audacity to come forward and give an explanation. “They are saying that we are making it for Sanatan Dharma. Hey, is your Sanatan Dharma different from ours? They said that there was the version of Valmiki ji, then there was the version of Tulsidas ji, this is our version," he added.

Saif Ali Khan vacays with Kareena Kapoor Khan and family

Amidst the massive backlash that Adipurush has been facing, Saif Ali Khan jetted off on a vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Bebo took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from their vacation and we bet fans are loving it.

