Mukesh Khanna's Birthday: 5 remarks by Shaktimaan that sparked controversies; Slamming Adipurush makers and more

Mukesh Khanna has given beautiful memories to every millennial and Gen Z kid in India with the hit show Shaktimaan. However, the actor has been quite vocal about his opinions on various matters related to the film and television industries.

Today, on his birthday, let’s recollect the top five statements given by Mukesh Khanna that have involved celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Zeenat Aman.

Take a look at Mukesh Khanna’s post:

5 remarks by Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna

1. Mukesh Khanna’s views on Zeenat Aman’s live-in relationship controversy

Zeenat Aman expressed support for live-in relationships via an Instagram post, advocating for couples to cohabit before marriage.

In response, Mukesh Khanna criticized Zeenat, arguing that such relationships aren't culturally or historically recognized in our society, attributing them to Western influence. His comments sparked controversy within the industry and on social media.

2. Mukesh Khanna criticized Ranveer Singh as 'Shaktimaan,' condemning his nude photoshoot

Mukesh Khanna, renowned for playing India's iconic superhero Shaktimaan, stirred excitement among fans with news of an upcoming grand-scale movie centered on the superhero. Fans eagerly awaited updates on the actor set to portray the protagonist.

Mukesh Khanna took to YouTube and Instagram to dispel rumors, specifically refuting claims of Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan. He also shared a video in which he indicated at 83 actor’s nude photoshoot saying Ranveer should sign projects in foreign countries where nudity is more common.

3. Mukesh Khanna criticizes Adipurush, accusing the creators of 'disrespecting the Ramayana.'

Om Raut's mythological film Adipurush faced significant criticism from all quarters, mainly due to its poor visual effects and dialogues. The filmmakers had aimed to surpass Pathaan's record that year (2023), but the mixed-to-negative reviews thwarted their ambitions.

Amidst the backlash, Mukesh Khanna, renowned for his iconic TV serial Shaktimaan, openly criticized Adipurush and its creators, accusing them of "disrespecting the Ramayana."

4. Mukesh Khanna wants a new guy to play Shaktimaan

After declaring Ranveer Singh unsuitable for the role of Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna has now stated that Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn are also unfit for the character due to their established images. He emphasized that to portray a character like Shaktimaan, who "can teach kids," a new actor should be introduced.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Mukesh mentioned earlier rumors about Shah Rukh Khan playing Shaktimaan. He asserted, "Neither Shah Rukh Khan, nor Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, or Tiger Shroff can become Shaktimaan. None of them have the face needed for Shaktimaan because they carry certain images."

Mukesh further added, "We need a Shaktimaan who can teach the kids. In my opinion, a new actor should be launched for the role."

5. Mukesh Khanna’s sexist remark in the wake of the Mee Too movement

Mukesh Khanna stated that the #MeToo movement started because women began to see themselves as equal to men. He expressed that it is a woman's duty to take care of the household.

In an interview with The Filmy Charcha, Mukesh Khanna stated, "A woman's job is to take care of the house, which I sometimes say, pardon me. The #MeToo problem started when women began working. Today, women talk about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men."

About Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna (born June 23, 1958) is an Indian actor, talk show host, and producer known for his roles in Hindi films and television. He gained fame as the superhero Shaktimaan in the TV series Shaktimaan (1997–2005) and as Bhishma in BR Chopra's Mahabharat (1988–1990). He also appeared in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012–2013).

