Mumbai Monsoon: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly shares video of 'excessive garbage' on roads

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian Television industry. After a string of successful stints in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Parvarish: Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, the talented actress made a solid comeback on the television screens with the family drama Anupamaa opposite Sudhashu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna. The show raked big on the TRP charts and the most loved show on the small screens taking Rupali’s career to the next level. Whether positive or negative the show is always trending on the news and across social media platforms with the audiences discussing the latest twists and turns.

Rupali Ganguly received critical acclaim for her fabulous acting chops and her sizzling chemistry with co-star Gaurav Khanna who plays Anuj Kapadia on the show. The Parvarish fame actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and likes to keep her fans updated on the latest happenings in her life.

Rupali Ganguly highlights the dirty streets of Mumbai

Rupali Ganguly is enjoying the best time of her career with the success of Anupamaa. The show has managed to keep die-hard fans hooked to its latest twists and turns. The 44-year-old actress also enjoys a good fan following on social media platforms and keeps adorable pictures and reels from the sets of the show to entertain her loyal fans.

She has also been vocal about social issues and today on her way towards the sets she was shocked looking at an enormous pile of garbage thrown on the streets of Mumbai. Using the power of social media, Rupali decided to highlight this pressing matter, urging people to recognize the alarming amount of waste littering the city. In a compelling video shared on her social media accounts, she showcased the overwhelming garbage situation, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility in keeping the environment clean for a healthier and better future.

The veteran actresses’ strong approach towards highlighting social and environmental issues definitely needs to be applauded. With her passionate advocacy, Rupali demonstrates the power and responsibility that comes with fame in promoting vital social and environmental causes. Her efforts are likely to inspire a ripple effect, encouraging others to make similar endeavours towards creating a more sustainable and environmentally conscious society.

Take a look at the post she shared

On the Work Front.

Rupali Ganguly is known for her shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Parvarish: Kuch khatti kuch meethi. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 1. She is currently seen in the drama Anupama

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shiv Thakare has STRONG reaction to Jiya Sankar mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav's drinking water