Mumbai Police rejects Ranveer Allahbadia’s request to record statement at home in India’s Got Latent probe

Social media content creators Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhhija, and comedians Samay Raina and Jasprit Singh are caught up in a controversy. In the latest developments of the case, Khar Police Station has recorded a few statements, while Ranveer Allahbadia failed to appear. His request for recording the statement at his residence has also been denied.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s request to record his statement at home was denied by Mumbai Police. Instead, officials have asked him to appear at Khar Police Station for questioning in connection with the India’s Got Latent controversy. This marks the second summons issued to him, with the first sent earlier this week.

Alongside Allahbadia, several others, including Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and Samay Raina, have been called in for questioning. While some recorded their statements on Thursday, Raina has sought time until March 17, as he is currently in the U.S. for stand-up shows.

So far, police have recorded the statements of seven individuals, including Chanchlani and Makhija, who were judges on the show. Others questioned include studio owner Balraj Ghai and three technical crew members. Allahbadia’s manager has also given a statement.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered a case against India’s Got Latent, targeting 30 to 40 people involved in the first six episodes. Notices are being sent out, and further questioning is expected. Several celebrity guests, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Deepak Kalal, Raftaar, and Tanmay Bhat, may also face scrutiny.

Meanwhile, on February 12, Samay Raina issued his first statement regarding the controversy. Stating that he would cooperate with all agencies, he mentioned that he had deleted all India's Got Latent episodes from YouTube. On the other hand, Allahbadia issued a public apology the day after a case was filed. While others have remained silent.

