‘Mummy ko kuch maat keh diyo’: What made Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav say THIS?

Elvish Yadav is currently all over the news owing to his rift with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan. The two never were very close inside the house and called each other brother. Even after coming out of the house, they shared that they are brothers and will be in touch forever. However, their relationship seems to have turned sour things are going downhill. Now, Elvish, in his recent vlog has addressed many of these issues without taking any names and also shared that the root of all problems is the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

‘Mummy ko kuch maat keh diyo’

Elvish Yadav shared a vlog yesterday in which he captured his moments after returning home after a long time. The social media influencer shares a very sweet bond with his mother, and fans love every bit of it. In the vlog, he is seen catching up with his mom about many things. He also talked about returning his Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy to stop all negative comments, trolling, and criticisms. Then he adds that some people have problems with everything he does. “Elvish toh saas le rahe, ayese sans lete hain? Galat tareekein se sans le raha hain. (Elvish is breathing. Is this how someone breathes? He is breathing in an incorrect manner).” His mother also joins him and says some will also highlight how his mother is breathing in the wrong way too. The two laugh out and Elvish says, “Meri mummy ki negative PR ho gayi shuru. (My mother has started negative PR).” Then he quickly adds, “Guys, mummy ko kuch maat keh diyo bhai, mere taak toh theek hain. Mote ke upar kisine negative PR kar dii na, toh office bhi idhar mere samne…(Guys, don't say anything against mummy. If someone starts negative PR against her, then...)”

Check out Elvish Yadav's post for his mom here:

However, he is aware that his fans love his mom and won’t say anything bad about her. He says, “Na, tere peeche na pare mote, tereko toh pyaar karte hain sab. Ye toh mein jeet gaya na galti se, isiliye mere gaal lag gaye. (No, nobody will come after you. I won the trophy by mistake, that's why they are after me).”

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav won the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2, with Abhishek Malhan ending up as the first runner-up and Manisha Rani as the third runner-up.

