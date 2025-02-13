Munawar Faruqui supports Samay Raina amid ongoing India's Got Latent controversy: 'Jitna dabaoge utna...'

Amid this serious crisis, Samay Raina issued a statement expressing his true intention for starting the show, India's Got Latent and mentioned how he would cooperate during the investigation. Samay and his show India's Got Latent have landed in legal trouble after inappropriate statements were passed and vulgar questions were asked on his show. An FIR has been filed against the social media creators and YouTubers present on the panel for their obscene remarks and a demand to pull down the episode was made. Munawar Faruqui has now come out in support.

After Samay Raina shared his statement on his Instagram story, Munawar Faruqui showed his support for his fellow stand-up comedian. Taking to his Instagram story, Munawar wrote, "Samay (kissing emoticon). Art joh hai voh spring ki hai, jitnaa dabaoge utnaa upeer uthega. (Art is like a spring—the more you suppress it, the higher it rises). My G is going to come out so strong you will see."

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's status here-

For the uninformed, not only Munawar Faruqui, but also Aly Goni had also shown his support for Samay Raina's show as the authorities asked the stand-up comedian to pull down all the episodes from YouTube. Aly had mentioned, "They forced Samay to delete all the episodes of Latent... not cool… that one episode should have been deleted; that's it. He has worked hard to make this show successful. Where everyone was praising him a few days back, now everyone is against him lol kya yaar."

The controversy arose after Ranveer Allabadia, aka BeerBiceps, Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid and Ashish Chanchlani passed inappropriate comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent while interacting with a contestant.

Some of the most popular personalities who have been featured as jury members on India's Got Latent include Raftaar, Badshah, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rakhi Sawant, Tony Kakkar, Tanmay Bhat, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, among others. Popular singer B Praak was also supposed to grace the show; however, he backed out from appearing on India's Got Latent.